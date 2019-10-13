More Houdini in Wisconsin

Appleton exhibit: The History Museum at the Castle in Appleton has a permanent exhibit on Houdini, who lived in the city for four years as a child. The exhibit takes visitors through his childhood, early career, rise to fame, and legacy with photos, video and artifacts used by the man himself. Visitors also have the chance to learn and perform some of his famed illusions, such as Metamorphosis, and can also try to escape from a jail. More information can be found online at www.myhistorymuseum.org.

Magic shows: The Houdini Club of Wisconsin will celebrate its 81st year on Nov. 1 and 2 with two magic shows at the Madison Marriott West Hotel, 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton. Tickets are $10 and $7, and the 7:30 p.m. shows will feature magicians from around the country. The club was founded in 1938 and next month's shows are being held in conjunction with the Houdini Club of Wisconsin Magic Convention. More information can be found online at www.houdiniclubofwisconsin.com.