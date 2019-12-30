'Exercise? Forget it': On cusp of new year, a mixed record on keeping old resolutions

Sticking to a New Year's resolution is easier said than done, what with all the fried cheese curds and ice cream out there.
But it's not impossible. With another chance to wipe the slate clean on Wednesday, the Wisconsin State Journal spoke with several people in Downtown Madison recently about how they did with past New Year's resolutions.
Some had a history of exercising strong willpower, but others described their resolve crumbling after a few days, weeks or months. Others like Marie Stratford of Belle Plain, Iowa, said they had never bothered trying because resolutions "are stupid, like going on a diet."
Most adhere to a philosophy of day-to-day improvement, rather than committing to big, dramatic changes just because the calendar turns over. Here's a sampling of their responses:
Ean Weslynn, 34, was visiting Madison from Los Angeles for the holidays. Originally from Cross Plains, he's a writer who has worked on several TV shows, including the comedy-drama series "Dear White People" on Netflix.
He made a New Years resolution last year and followed it through.
"It's weirdly specific, but it had to do with work," he said. "I made a resolution to find a champion, if that makes sense. I needed somebody to help me with work, and I found that person."
Weslynn believes it's more important to "set intentions" throughout the year than it is to stress over a holiday-related pact with yourself, however.
"It can be a little hard to do it at a specific time of year, like if you're waiting for the New Year to change," he said. "So, the annual nature of it doesn't necessarily speak to me."
That said, he had already set his intention for 2020: He wants to sell a show.
"With the success of the last one," he said, "I'm bound to do it again this year."
Jenny Neugart's last attempt at sticking to a New Years resolution was six or seven years ago, when, like so many others, she resolved to eat more healthfully. It didn't work out like she'd hoped.
Which has been something of a pattern. She's made several New Years resolutions in the past, but said "they don't typically last." She can't think of a time that making one was a worthwhile effort. However, the 45-year-old from Fort Atkinson believes goal-setting in general is important.
"Making a New Years resolution isn't the same mindset as truly committing to doing something," she said. "It doesn't feel as real as other times in my life where I set a goal and did stick with it."
Karen Milner, 62, of Madison, hasn't had a high success rate with resolutions. In fact, she has an "abysmal" track record when it comes to sticking with a resolution past the first few weeks of January," she said.
"It's usually about health or spending more time with family," she said of her goals.
Not to be discouraged, she believes that every day is an opportunity for a fresh start.
Elizabeth Petty has been "somewhat successful" in sticking with New Years resolutions in the past -- at least for the first six months of the year. The 60-year-old from Madison said she's usually tried to make a change related to "being more health-conscious and mindful when it comes to nutritious eating," she said.
She believes that the annual push to lose weight is generally a reaction to the excesses of Thanksgiving and Christmas. "There's almost a cleansing aspect to the New Year," she said.
Like Milner, she sets "daily resolutions."
O.B. Rahim, 23, moved to Madison from Detroit, Michigan, about seven months ago. He had to make New Years resolutions in elementary and middle school, when his teachers would assign the class to come up with a few goals for the following year. But he doesn't recall making one as an adult.
"I've never really set goals for the New Year," he said. "For me personally, I'm always trying to be better the following day or the following month. Rather than saying, 'This year, I'm going to be healthier,' it's more of an everyday thing.
Raza Hussain, 23, of Detroit, was in Madison to visit Rahim. He guessed that he's had a 50 percent success rate with resolutions in the past.
"We used to make resolutions as a family when I was younger," he said. "Each of us would have a resolution we'd say and try to act on it. Aside from that, I haven't done it as much since I've gotten older."
Being busy with school makes it difficult to stick with a fitness regimen, he said. And he puts more stock in incremental improvement, anyway.
"I was always taught to take into account your actions for the day and think about what you would have done differently, and learn from that the next day," he said.
Marie Stratford, 63, of Belle Plain, Iowa, got lost with her partner while they were driving back from Oconomowoc, but they decided to turn off the GPS in their vehicle and "stay lost." They saw the looming figure of the state Capitol on the horizon and drove toward it, opening the door to a new and unexpected experience.
"We call it 'following the string,'" she said. "We don't know when we'll get home; we don't even care. But you get to see amazing things."
And that relates to Stratford's opinion of New Year's resolutions. She doesn't feel much pressure, from the media or anywhere else, to make a resolution, because she believes she's already operating at capacity.
"If you live at your highest level, you don't need resolutions because you're living it," she said.
Jim Crawford, 60, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, got lost along with Statford. He's thought about making a resolution in past years, but has never gone through with it. He doesn't think there's anything wrong with attempting to better oneself, but believes New Years resolutions often set people up for disappointment.
"When they don't achieve it, they could be almost worse off," he said. "In the end, I'm not going to force anything. I believe that if change is needed, it will come to me. I go with the flow."
Martina Rippon doesn't put much stock in New Years resolutions. Originally from Kankakee, Illinois, the 77-year-old has lived in Madison since 2011.
"Exercise? Forget it," she said. "I am inherently lazy, and that supersedes all else."
Rippon didn't make a resolution last year, and can't remember the last time she did. But she doesn't beat herself up over it.
"Do I condemn myself if I don't do what I want to do? No," she said. "It's nice to have a goal, something to aim toward, but it's never been the most important thing in my life."
She's had success with making difficult changes in her life, though, like quitting smoking after burning through two packs a day for 20 years, which she described as "the hardest thing I ever did." She had tried quitting countless times before, but after failing to quit five times in two months, she finally kicked the habit for good.
"When I went a whole week without a cigarette, man, I was home free," she said. "Then I took up drinking."