'Exercise? Forget it': On cusp of new year, a mixed record on keeping old resolutions

"If you live at your highest level, you don't need resolutions because you're living it," she said.

Jim Crawford, 60, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, got lost along with Statford. He's thought about making a resolution in past years, but has never gone through with it. He doesn't think there's anything wrong with attempting to better oneself, but believes New Years resolutions often set people up for disappointment.

"When they don't achieve it, they could be almost worse off," he said. "In the end, I'm not going to force anything. I believe that if change is needed, it will come to me. I go with the flow."

Martina Rippon doesn't put much stock in New Years resolutions. Originally from Kankakee, Illinois, the 77-year-old has lived in Madison since 2011.

"Exercise? Forget it," she said. "I am inherently lazy, and that supersedes all else."

Rippon didn't make a resolution last year, and can't remember the last time she did. But she doesn't beat herself up over it.

"Do I condemn myself if I don't do what I want to do? No," she said. "It's nice to have a goal, something to aim toward, but it's never been the most important thing in my life."