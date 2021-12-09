Exact Sciences donates $500K to south Madison's Black Business Hub

Madison biomedical giant Exact Sciences is the latest company to join in on supporting a development on the city's south side that aims to propel Black business owners.
Exact Sciences announced early Thursday morning that it will not only commit $500,000 to the Urban League of Greater Madison's $25.3 million Black Business Hub project, but also lease space inside the building once its constructed.
That would be to "connect job seekers and community organizations," the company said Thursday.
The money brings the Hub's initial $3 million fundraising total to $1.9 million.
Scheduled to break ground in the coming weeks, the Hub is a four-story, 76,000-square-foot center that is expected to include retail and office space, coworking amenities, a rental commercial kitchen and business development programs.
“Few organizations are as consistent and persistent as the Urban League when it comes to improving lives and creating economic opportunity,” said Kevin Conroy, CEO of Exact Sciences, in a Thursday statement. “The Hub will offer formal and informal programming, create new supply chain opportunities for area businesses, and give entrepreneurs a place to call home. We cannot wait to see it open.”
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2021 stories
One of the first stories I wrote this year for the Wisconsin State Journal wasn't published last January, but instead at the beginning of September — when I officially took my post as business reporter.
It was about a biotech startup that won the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's Pressure Chamber contest for the novel ways it was looking to prevent cancer — and a coronavirus infection. The week I wrote that piece was when I discovered the treasure trove of story ideas that made up Madison's business community.
For example, the pandemic has spotlighted how partnerships are have seemed to be a favorable strategy for organizations looking to solve complex issues.
I covered that in an article regarding the State Street pop-up shops, or Culture Collectives. Several organizations came together to fill two vacant storefronts in the Downtown corridor, and simultaneously help minority business owners get their venture off the ground.
More ideas were spawned as I saw how Madison's businesses continue to navigate hiring challenges, supply chain shortages and other trials.
But through all that, there's been an apparent optimism for the future.
That's showcased in how Fitchburg biotech giant Promega has conceptualized a way to detect coronavirus particles in wastewater, as well as how Madison biofuel company Virent aided in United Airlines piloting an aircraft using renewable jet fuel for the first time.
