Exact Sciences donates $500K to south Madison's Black Business Hub
Black Business Hub

The Urban League of Greater Madison's roughly $25 million Black Business Hub is planned for the corner of Hughes Place and South Park Street.

 JLA ARCHITECTS

Madison biomedical giant Exact Sciences is the latest company to join in on supporting a development on the city's south side that aims to propel Black business owners.

Exact Sciences announced early Thursday morning that it will not only commit $500,000 to the Urban League of Greater Madison's $25.3 million Black Business Hub project, but also lease space inside the building once its constructed.

That would be to "connect job seekers and community organizations," the company said Thursday.

The money brings the Hub's initial $3 million fundraising total to $1.9 million.

Scheduled to break ground in the coming weeks, the Hub is a four-story, 76,000-square-foot center that is expected to include retail and office space, coworking amenities, a rental commercial kitchen and business development programs.

“Few organizations are as consistent and persistent as the Urban League when it comes to improving lives and creating economic opportunity,” said Kevin Conroy, CEO of Exact Sciences, in a Thursday statement. “The Hub will offer formal and informal programming, create new supply chain opportunities for area businesses, and give entrepreneurs a place to call home. We cannot wait to see it open.”

