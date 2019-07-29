Exact Sciences

Cologuard test samples will soon roll down this assembly line at Exact Sciences Corp.'s new processing lab at 650 Forward Drive. Cologuard is the company's stool test for DNA and blood biomarkers that indicate possible colorectal cancer.

Madison-based Exact Sciences Corp. is buying California-based Genomic Health Inc. for $2.8 billion, expanding its reach in cancer screening.

Reuters reported Monday the deal is expected to close by the end of 2019.

Genomic Health stockholders will get $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in Exact Sciences stock for a total value of $72 a share, Reuters reported.

Exact Sciences is best known for the colorectal screening product Cologuard, while Genomic is known for the Oncotype IQ platform which checks for various cancers, including breast and prostate cancer.

The companies said in a statement that the deal should result in about $25 million in cost synergies within the third year.

Shares of Genomic Health went up over 10% to about $76 in early trading Monday, while Exact Sciences shares went down 3.3% to $114, Reuters reported.

