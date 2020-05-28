Eviction filings on rise with end of state moratorium

State courts and tenant advocates are reporting a sharp increase in eviction filings this week after a two-month statewide moratorium on evictions expired Tuesday.
"Our phone is ringing off the hook now," said Heidi Wegleitner, a Dane County Board member and attorney who works on behalf of tenants at Legal Action of Wisconsin.
Legal Action attorney Chris Donahoe said that based in part on the state Department of Workforce Development's failure to get unemployment checks to hundreds of thousands of laid-off workers, there could be some 40,000 households behind on rent in June. Online court records show there were 2,455 evictions cases filed in June 2019.
Gov. Tony Evers' order halting evictions was signed March 27, replacing a pair of Dane County judicial orders that had the same effect but expired on April 17.
State court records show landlords largely abided by the moratorium, filing only six evictions claims statewide in the first full week of April and only 11 in the first full week of May. Only one was filed in each week in Dane County. That compares to 360 statewide and 31 in Dane County in a similar week in April 2019, and 416 and 22, respectively, in a similar week in May 2019.
On Wednesday alone, nine were filed in Dane and 105 statewide. If those numbers prove indicative of filings in the coming weeks, the state would be on a pace for more than 3,100 evictions in June, including 270 in Dane County.
Under the federal $2 trillion coronavirus relief package known as the CARES Act, landlords cannot try to evict tenants from federally subsidized units, such as those built with tax credits or paid for with Section 8 vouchers, until late July, and they can't assess late fees during the moratorium period.
A state rule that took effect in April also bars landlords from charging late fees during the current, open-ended state-declared public health emergency and for 90 days after the emergency ends.
Citing antiquated technology, a lack of staff and the huge increase in joblessness, DWD officials on Wednesday said it could be October before some 700,000 pending unemployment claims are paid.
A spokeswoman for Evers did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the possibility of a new moratorium on evictions.
