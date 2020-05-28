Eviction filings on rise with end of state moratorium

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State courts and tenant advocates are reporting a sharp increase in eviction filings this week after a two-month statewide moratorium on evictions expired Tuesday.

"Our phone is ringing off the hook now," said Heidi Wegleitner, a Dane County Board member and attorney who works on behalf of tenants at Legal Action of Wisconsin.

Legal Action attorney Chris Donahoe said that based in part on the state Department of Workforce Development's failure to get unemployment checks to hundreds of thousands of laid-off workers, there could be some 40,000 households behind on rent in June. Online court records show there were 2,455 evictions cases filed in June 2019.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Gov. Tony Evers' order halting evictions was signed March 27, replacing a pair of Dane County judicial orders that had the same effect but expired on April 17.

State court records show landlords largely abided by the moratorium, filing only six evictions claims statewide in the first full week of April and only 11 in the first full week of May. Only one was filed in each week in Dane County. That compares to 360 statewide and 31 in Dane County in a similar week in April 2019, and 416 and 22, respectively, in a similar week in May 2019.