Fluff your wigs, dust off your masks, prepare your costumes -- FreakFest returns 7 p.m. Saturday to 1:30 a.m. Sunday on State Street in Downtown Madison.

City officials are expecting another safe Freakfest this Saturday after 13 years of no major incidents inside the gates of the event. 

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said there haven't been any major incidents since Freakfest became a gated event in 2006 and live music was added through a partnership with Frank Productions in 2007. 

In 2005, there were 334 arrests at the annual Halloween party, and in 2006 there were 148, according to Frank Production's website for the event. Since then, arrests have been declining steadily with only 13 in 2016. 

A man was shot last year after the event ended, but DeSpain said the incident was unrelated to Freakfest and just happened to be on the same night. 

More than 100 private security staff and hundreds of Madison Police officers will be working in uniform at the event, said Officer Brian Chaney Austin, Captain of special events at MPD. Officers from the Dane County Sheriff's Office and the UW-Madison Police Department will also be present. 

"There will be resources that will be both seen and unseen that will be ensuring that we have a safe event this year," Chaney Austin said. "The police department is ready and prepared to support this event."

Chaney Austin said officers will patrol parking garages, alleys and other secluded areas, as well as having many officers on State Street itself including mounted patrol officers on horses. He said they will also monitor security cameras. 

Officer Kelly Donahue, Captain of the Central District at MPD, said police are asking attendees to avoid having items that look like weapons as part of their costumes because it can startle people or make them afraid. Props that look like weapons could be confiscated. 

Alexandra Reamer, left, and Andrea Piper, both of St. Louis, pose for photographers at 2018 Freakfest celebration along State Street. This year's event is Saturday.

Timeline for event, street closures:

  • 5 p.m., Lake, Johnson and Dayton streets all closed. Johnson Street will be detoured onto Bassett Street, which will have a lane open Saturday even though it is currently closed for construction.
  • 6 p.m., Gorham Street closes, and traffic will not be able to cross State Street. Vehicles will still be able to drive on Langdon Street.
  • 6 p.m., Most retail stores on State Street will close.
  • 7 p.m., Event Starts. Pedestrians will need a ticket to get onto State Street.
  • 7 p.m., Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Hockey game against Michigan Tech starts at the Kohl Center. City Traffic Engineer Tom Mohr said he expects parking garages to be “fairly full,” so people should plan ahead and get Downtown early.
  • 1:30 a.m., Event ends.
  • 3 a.m., All streets will be open.
  • 4 a.m., All stages will be taken down.
What time will the concerts start?

An official schedule for the concerts has not been released yet, but performance times will come out later this week.

Those who want to stay up to date can check the Freakfest Facebook page or visit the Freakfest website at madfreakfest.com

Three stages will be located on State Street at the Capitol Square, Gilman Street and Frances Street. Headliners are Lil Yachty at the Capitol stage and Gin Blossoms at the Gilman stage. The Frances stage will feature several local artists. 

Are the Bars and restaurants open?

Yes. Although food and beverages won't be sold at the event itself, bars and restaurants along State Street will be open. 

"Our restaurants, our bars and our retailers are all excited to welcome you Downtown," said Tiffany Kenney, executive director of Madison's Central Business Improvement District. 

Kenney said Downtown businesses just ask attendees to keep State Street tidy and safe. 

Rules 

  • Alcohol is prohibited in the event zone.  
  • No glass is allowed. 
  • No backpacks are allowed. 
  • No weapons. 
  • Dogs are allowed, but not recommended. 
  • Only two re-entries are allowed. 
  • All ages are welcome to attend. 

Tickets 

Freakfest tickets can be purchased online or at various local businesses including Ragstock, the University Book Store, Ian's Pizza, High Noon Saloon, the Sylvee box office and more

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

