Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers said Thursday he raised $1 million since his primary win nine days ago, nearly double what he brought in over the entire first six months of the year as he tries to deny Republican Gov. Scott Walker a third term.
Many Democratic donors sat out the eight-person primary that Evers won on Aug. 14. But now they are opening their wallets to help Evers, who entered August with just $158,000 cash on hand compared with $4.8 million for Walker.
That cash advantage has helped Walker and his allies blanket the airwaves with ads, spending more than twice as much as Evers and Democrats since the primary. Both sides launched a pair of new attack ads Thursday.
Walker has been content so far to let the state party attack Evers while Walker runs more than $2 million worth of positive ads. In April, after the conservative-backed candidate lost the state Supreme Court race, Walker urged his supporters to stay positive.
Walker on Thursday defended his recent attacks on Evers.
"Elections are about vision for the future. But they are also about record," he tweeted. "Discussing Tony Evers' troubling record of not revoking the licenses of fired teachers with questionable backgrounds is a legitimate issue. And an epic fail."
