The CrossFit Games, which brings some of the fittest people in the world to Madison, are returning to the city this week for a sixth time.

The games consist of a nearly weeklong mix of workouts hosted at the Alliant Energy Center campus and throughout Madison. They are the final round of a rigorous worldwide qualifying process with a goal to crown the "Fittest on Earth," a top athlete who can succeed in a wide variety of exercises, everything from squats, deadlifts and pull-ups to rope climbs, swimming and handstand sprints.

But for Madisonians who may skip the gym some days, the most noticeable feature of the annual games may be the influx of people onto the Isthmus and surrounding areas.

The games are expected to bring about 50,000 spectators and athletes to Dane County, infusing roughly $12 million into the local economy via hotels, restaurants, and retail and grocery stores, according to Destination Madison.

Madison has hosted the event since 2017, with the exception of 2020 when it was held at a California ranch in October during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the games brought more than 57,000 athletes, CrossFit fans and casual spectators to the city; in 2022, more than 50,000. About 600 volunteers will help run this year's event, said Heather Lawrence, director of sport operations at CrossFit.

CrossFit also announced in January that it would be returning to Madison for 2024 after initially saying this year would be its last in the city.

“It’s almost become synonymous with Madison summers,” said Jamie Patrick, vice president of convention sales, sports and services for the Madison Area Sports Commission.

Suggestive of the Olympic Games, athletes from around the world descend on Madison to compete. The difference? The athletes are not told what types of events they will competing in, so they need a broad training regimen.

The creativity of the games — which intertwine combinations of cardio, strength and sporting feats — make them an ideal fit for Madison, a city situated on an isthmus between two lakes, Lawrence said.

Last year, CrossFit athletes were tasked with carrying 150-pound sandbags up the steps of the Capitol in the CrossFit Games' first-ever event held in Downtown Madison. Other years have included swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding in area lakes.

"Madison as a community has just provided us so many opportunities to leverage both kind of the natural features, everything on the (Alliant Energy Center) campus and then of course you know Downtown last year being kind of one of our premier events," Lawrence said. "Everything is fair game."

CrossFit does not release many details about its competition or where it will be located in the city ahead of the games, an intentional decision designed to make the games a spontaneous test of athletes' range.

But the event will start a day earlier than in recent years, running Tuesday through Sunday. The longer event will give volunteers, athletes and spectators more time to enjoy the city, Lawrence said.

If you go When: Aug. 1-6 Where: Alliant Energy Center and other Madison locations Buy tickets: ticketmaster.com More information: games.crossfit.com Watch from home: Games will be livestreamed on the CrossFit Games website and app.

"Last year the days got real long, to be quite honest with you," Lawrence said. Organizers were "thinking about decompressing that experience for everybody on site" when designing the schedule, with a focus on "the balance of having folks — all of those spectators — at the event with us but also ensuring that we provide enough time throughout the week that they're able to get out there and experience everything that Madison has to offer."

And, after increased demand from fans, the games will also feature expanded workout classes for spectators, including 20 weightlifting platforms with coaches, Lawrence said.

Patrick has noticed an uptick in local demand for fitness after the pandemic. "Post-COVID, people have been really eager for fitness classes … and returning to the games,” he said.

And the women's side of the professional competition could be more open this year, Patrick said. Australian Tia Claire-Toomey, who has won the event six straight times from 2017 through 2022, has said she will not be competing this year after having a baby.

Wisconsin will be represented. CrossFit Green Bay's Tom Fameree will compete in the games for a fourth time, in the men's 60 to 64 age group, according to CrossFit spokesman Chris Madigan. He finished third in the men's 60 to 64 age group last year.

Three-time CrossFit Games athlete and Badgers women's hockey alum Carolyne Prevost is a part of the 2023 CrossFit Demo Team, a group used by the CrossFit director of competition to see how athletes handle workouts that could be used in the event, Madigan said.

Boost for hotels, restaurants

Thousands of visitors every year pack Madison's hotels, dine at restaurants and coffee shops and work out at local gyms.

For restaurants, the infusion of customers provides a boost in business not usually seen in such a short period of time as athletes and their families look for places to eat, said Kristine Hillmer, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.

"There's always a nice bump not only to restaurants but really to the entire local economy," Hillmer said of the event. "That's quite a great rate of return on an event that's only here for a short period of time." She said restaurants near the Alliant Energy Center and area hotels tend to benefit the most.

And while staffing for local restaurants is already difficult and could be worse during the games, Hillmer trusts that they will be able to handle the influx of customers, but could benefit from checking the CrossFit Games schedule to plan dining hours and meal services for the upcoming week.

"The staffing is a concern. Places are staffing up as best as they can and they are managing their tables," Hillmer said. "Restaurants will manage that to the best of their ability so that everybody still gets the great hospitality while also not burning out their staff."

Some grocery stores in the area such as the Willy Street Co-Op and Whole Foods have in past years seen an uptick in business during the CrossFit Games as athletes purchase ingredients to cook healthy meals in addition to dining out, said Rob Gard, director of communications and public affairs at Destination Madison.

Hotels across Dane County are also expected to be largely occupied during the games, with 15,000 hotel nights being used throughout the week in past years, taking up about 50% to 60% of local hotel inventory, Patrick estimates.

Various hotels on Madison's South Side near the Alliant Energy Center are almost completely booked for the whole week of the games.

Hotel Monona, 722 John Nolen Drive, was completely booked as of July 24 for July 31 through Aug. 5, with many of those customers making their reservations eight to 10 months in advance, according to Hotel Monona.

Sheraton Madison, also on John Nolan Drive, was fully booked from Aug. 1 through Aug. 6.

Local CrossFit gyms play host

At the center of the August games' economic impact are local CrossFit gyms, which host thousands of fans looking for places to work out during the week, providing a short-term boost to revenue.

Nikole Gesslar, owner and coach at CrossFit Recursive, 600 Williamson St. on Madison's Near East Side, said her business receives thousands of drop-in customers during the week of the games, which amounts to a "nice little bump in revenue" despite corresponding increases in overhead costs for cleaning and coaching staff.

Barrett Danz is the owner of CrossFit Big Dane on Madison's South Side, which will rent out its facility for this week to GOWOD, a mobility tracking app company that hosts workout classes Danz estimates will bring in thousands of people. He said his gym's proximity to the games site at the Alliant Energy Center gives it more value when trying to sublet the space to companies.

"It's an amount of money that definitely helps," Danz said of the sublet revenue, mentioning that CrossFit Big Dane has been "financially in a much tighter spot" in recent years and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The games can also help teach the local community about CrossFit, he added.

James Eisele, owner of Madison's CrossFit Connex and Foremost CrossFit, said his South-Side Connex gym sees about 200 drop-ins during the week of the games. He likes to reinvest that added revenue in gym equipment.

"It gives a nice little boost during those weeks," James said. "My wife and I usually just buy something nice for the gym," he said, which has in past years been barbells and new bikes.

Samantha Frith, 34, of Melbourne, Australia, was one of the earlier drop-in customers Wednesday at CrossFit Big Dane on Madison's South Side. The games brought her to the U.S. and to Madison for the first time, as her partner works on signage at the games. She takes an Uber in the mornings to CrossFit Big Dane from her hotel next to the Alliant Energy Center.

"I wanted to get my fitness up," said Frith, who inquired with CrossFit Big Dane about working out there two months before f the games. "It was really accessible ... everybody's been very lovely."

Photos: CrossFit Games 2022