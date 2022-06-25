Watch Now: With 80 competitors, Midwest Log Rolling Championships back in Madison

Rollin', Rollin', Rollin'.

Lake Wingra was filled with it Saturday afternoon despite the gloomy weather, as log rolling aficionados and seasoned professionals came to compete and cheer on the Midwest Log Rolling Championships.

The annual event drew 80 competitors this year, said organizer Shana Verstegen, all of them eager to roll their opponents off logs and seek bragging rights across multiple age groups and classes.

Like most log rollers amateur and professional, Connor Birdsong picked up the sport at age 5 at the local YMCA. The 22-year-old Onalaska resident got into competition a year or so after that, and is now in his fifth year as a professional.

"All these guys I'm going to be rolling with today, they're all very good rollers," Birdsong said before his matches started. "They've been rolling for a long time. It gets really competitive and it gets fun too.

Tess Stumvoll also got her first curiosity in log rolling at the YMCA.

"It looked cool so I tried it," Stumvoll, 21, of Oconomowoc, said as she sat on the Lake Wingra pier between rounds. "I love that it's a niche, unique thing."

In competition, matches are best out of five. Matches are cut off if no one falls in the water. Competitors then have to roll on smaller logs that increase difficulty.

The footwork of log rolling almost seems like a mix of shuffle dancing and the tightrope. Matches can go on for minutes at a time, with competitors locked in as they focus on the rhythm and speed of their opponent's feet.

"What keeps me going with it is just how it's fun," Birdsong remarked. "You kind of need to use multiple different parts of our body to be successful at it, such as your feet, your arms, your core, keeping your eyes in the same place, focusing."

The event typically draws competitors from across Midwestern states including Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. It also doubles as a fundraiser for the Huntington's Disease Society of America, which helps support people with the rare, progressive brain disorder.

Fun for all ages

The classes of the competition are divided between under-17 age groups, amateurs and professionals. But even the youngest log rollers can be enthralling to watch.

Ella Wedul, 18, of Holmen, came out on top in the under-17 girl's class on Saturday after several prolonged face-offs with her opponent.

Wedul said the sport appeals to her because it's so different from other sports she's played.

"This one's far different," she said. "It's a different sort of cardio. It's different muscle groups. It's really interesting, really unique."

Fifteen-year-old Marcus Heineck respectively won the under-17 boy's class on Saturday. From Weston, Heineck got into rolling because his mom was looking around for extracurriculars for him to get involved in. It's payed off well for him, with wins in every competition he's entered.

"I loved it," Heineck said of when he took up rolling. "I kept practicing until I got where I am now,"

For Wedul, though, the biggest appeal of all is the people.

"What makes it great is everyone is one small community, and it's a whole lot of fun," she said.

