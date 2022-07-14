WATCH NOW: South Madison street is named for Willie Lou Harris in neighborhood she transformed

In the 1940s, Willie Lou Harris was instrumental in transforming South Madison. She petitioned for electricity, hot and cold running water, indoor toilets, streetlights, snow plowing, curbs, gutters and sidewalks in an area that was once known as “Hell’s Half-Acre.”

On Thursday, members of the community and Harris’ family gathered at the corner of Baird and Bram streets as the city unveiled a street sign in her honor.

“On this very corner, I can remember hot and sweaty days when the dust swirled everywhere, before the streets were paved,” James Elvord, Harris’ eldest grandson, said.

“Willie Lou Harris’ story is in the future tense,” Elvord said. “It’s a story that never ends because she saw what was at the moment. She had a view of the future not yet realized.”

Harris was also known for offering her home to neighborhood children so they could study and play games after school. She hosted UW-Madison students who volunteered with local children.

She later transformed that initiative into the South Madison Neighborhood Center. The center is now the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, and the building has served Madison’s children for more than 70 years.

“Family and religion were most important to her, along with education,” Charlene Harris-Hodge, Harris’ granddaughter, said. “Today, I consider myself a social justice activist. Oftentimes, people ask, ‘Why?’ ‘How?’ I tell them, it’s in our DNA.”

At Thursday’s unveiling ceremony, Michael Johnson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs, announced a number of initiatives the organization will pursue to honor the memory Harris.

The organization will be renaming its center the Willie Lou Harris Welcome Center, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to honor Harris. The club will also be establishing a $100,000 fund and a second endowed million-dollar fund to create a “facility for kids in South Madison that looks like a country club,” which will be named for Harris.

“It’s so important that we honor Black people in this community and particularly Black women,” Johnson said. “It’s an honor to be able to see her name on the street ... as someone who invested so heavily in the South Madison community.”

Johnson concluded a line of speakers at Thursday’s unveiling ceremony, among them Dr. Richard Harris, Harris’ son; Harris-Hodge, Harris’ granddaughter; Ald. Sheri Carter, 14th District; and state Rep. Sheila Stubbs, D-Madison.

Stubbs was instrumental in honoring Harris in the state Capitol. When she told Gov. Tony Evers there weren’t enough portraits of Black women in the building, the two partnered to spotlight the Harris’ legacy with a portrait.

“Because of her hard work and because of her dedication, we have been able to develop a growing part of Madison to be the home of Black families seeking opportunity and community,” Stubbs said. “Many people call this neighborhood home because of the work of Willie Lou Harris.”