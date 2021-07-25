Watch Now: Return of the fittest: CrossFit Games mark Madison's largest draw since pandemic

After a one-year hiatus, the CrossFit Games are back in Madison.
Crews worked throughout the weekend to transform the Alliant Energy Center into a virtual fitness village, where thousands of people will gather to watch more than 600 athletes from around the world lift, climb, run and otherwise battle for $2.5 million in prize money and the honor of being crowned the “fittest on earth.”
“There is no person as fit as these individuals competing in such a wide array of sports,” said Justin Bergh, vice president of sport and partnership for CrossFit.
For spectators, the CrossFit games are like a rock concert, weekend barbeque and the Olympics rolled into one, Bergh said. “It’s a super-fun and high-energy environment. It’s also a super welcoming and community-centered experience.”
In addition to vendors and a food court, the event will feature workout areas where attendees can work out under the supervision of coaches who can scale exercises to accommodate beginners.
“The CrossFit community socializes and gathers around workouts,” Bergh said. “It’s the activity that brings us together.”
Unlike most sports, CrossFit does not favor specialists. Competitors square off in feats of strength, speed, agility, and stamina -- some shrouded in secrecy until minutes before competition.
Athletes may be required to do “muscle-ups” (a combination pullup and dip) and burpees (drop, do a pushup, get up and jump), lift weights, climb ropes, scale obstacles, sprint, carry sandbags, swim or paddle.
“It’s not just a specialist who’s only good at weightlifting,” Bergh said. “You’re seeing a gold medalist in weightlifting also competing in sprinting and swimming.”
On Sunday, work crews marked lanes and erected a two-story rig dubbed “Zeus” for ropes, rings, and bars.
Elite athletes who missed the cut for the five-day championship competition tested out equipment and ran through some of the secret exercises under the watch of CrossFit Games Director Dave Castro.
This will be the fourth CrossFit Games held in Madison since 2017. Last year’s games were held -- without spectators -- at the original site in Aromas, California.
More than 55,000 people attended the 2019 CrossFit games, and Bergh expects more than 10,000 spectators will turn out each day for the six-day event, which features individual and team competitions as well as a new adaptive category.
The games will be one of the largest events the Alliant Energy Center has hosted since the spring of 2020, when the venue shifted from hosting entertainment to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
“It’s nice to see that spark of life back in the center,” said spokesman JT Cestkowski. “It’s exciting and energizing for us to host events again. We’ve been impressed with the amount of demand we’ve seen coming back.”
While international travel restrictions may limit the number of foreign spectators at this year’s games, most attendees will come from outside Wisconsin, marking the single largest influx of visitors since the pandemic, said Rob Gard, spokesman for Destination Madison.
For area hotels, this week may be the first when business approaches pre-pandemic levels, Gard said. “It’s been a devastating year.”
Destination Madison has put together a digital scavenger hunt using the CrossFit Games app to help visitors explore the city.
“We didn’t know if we’d ever see this day again for any big event,” Gard said. “It’s really exciting to make this happen.”