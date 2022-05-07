Watch now: Muslim community celebrates Eid al-Fitr with Fitchburg outing

Hussein Masri, a refugee from Syria, arrived in the Madison area just three months ago after living in Jordan for the last nine years. But in those short months, he has already found a new community among other area Muslims.

"The hope is to get a better safety for my children," Masri said through a translator, adding he hopes to eventually open his own business.

Masri spent his Saturday with hundreds of others in Dane County's Muslim community at Fitchburg's McGaw Park. The occasion celebrated the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr, which fell on Monday and marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The event, organized by three area mosques and complete with food, bounce castles and face painting, proved a first for the Muslim community. Historically, the mosques had celebrated the holiday separately. But years of social distancing and the growth of the area's Muslim population merited a communitywide celebration, said Madison Ald. Nasra Wehelie.

"I think the population is growing and the demand is growing," she said, as children and families ate snow cones and passed soccer balls around.

"It's like back home, where you don't feel like a minority," she added.

As the end of Ramadan, when Muslims fast during the day, the Eid outing on Saturday featured an array of food, sweet breads, cookies, sweets, food trucks and traditional dishes from countries throughout the Islamic world.

"This is a celebration of thanking God that we were able to witness this month and we got through it," said Mostafa Hassan, a member of the Masjid As-Sunnah mosque in Madison.

Earlier in the week, mosques in the area held a competition for children to see who could best memorize the Quran, the Muslim holy book. On Saturday, organizers announced the winners of the contest.

"What we're trying to do here is more engagement with the youth, children," said Mohammed Asadullah, the president of Masjid As-Sunnah.

"We have some games out here — just enjoying. That's the key," he said.

Ibrahim Sabry has spent his Ramadan in Madison visiting from Egypt. As an imam, or the leader of worship in a mosque, Sabry travels across the United States assisting communities in religious activities using his knowledge of the Quran, which he has memorized.

"They are very kind here. They are educated," Sabry said of Madison's Muslim community.

Abdiurahid Arab, a member Masjid As-Sunnah from Somalia, stressed that even though others in the community are from continents across the world, the strength of Islam is when "we line up to pray, we get to know each other.

"Just because of Islam, it brought us all in one place," he remarked. "That collective of individuals, it has to be for one reason: It is the oneness of God."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.