Watch Now: Music, history and eats mark Dane County Farmers' Market 50th anniversary

Even after 13 years as a vendor at the Dane County Farmers' Market, Shirley Young still considers herself a "youngster" there.

Young, with Young Earth Farm in Randolph, was packing up the remaining produce at her stand on Saturday as a relaxed picnic began on Capitol Square to mark the 50th anniversary of the Dane County Farmers' Market, a community institution that is the largest producers-only market in the United States

"I'm just grateful to everyone that came before me," Young said.

Those closest to the market's comings and goings over the decades held the few-hour picnic in front of the state Capitol's eastern entrance, enjoying music, traditional Hmong and English dance and a few folksy anecdotes of how the market got off the ground.

Organizers also presented a $12,000 check for a scholarship fund, and teased next year's publication of a Dane County Farmers' Market cookbook.

Quentin Carpenter, who led the effort to organize the anniversary event, is proud that the market has been able to not only endure, but hold on to it's founding principles.

"When you come here, you're buying from the person who either grew it in the ground or who made it," Carpenter said.

Carpenter made his first appearance at the market in 1982 because he and his wife, Mary, "had too many green beans."

That first day, the couple sold out in a half hour.

"We said, 'Hmmmm, this looks a lot easier than trying to peddle them from the road side,'" Carpenter said.

They became regulars, and Mary would go on to serve as the market's manager through the '80s and '90s.

Luck and open arms at the market have struck longtime vendors like Carpenter as much as new vendors like Rachel Krause, the owner of Wonder Cookie.

Wonder Cookie started at the market just last year, but thanks to sweet tooths aplenty, Krause's used the momentum to launch a food truck for her business.

"Since we're just local and community-based, it's been a very pivotal thing for us," Krause said of the market.

'Modest beginnings'

Jonathan Barry gives much of the credit to former Madison Mayor Bill Dyke for giving the Farmers' Market the early support that helped propel it through the decades.

After getting hounded by parking enforcement for selling his produce out of a truck on State Street, Barry teamed up with an eager city government to hold the first farmers' market on Sept. 30, 1972.

"He really had the best interest of the city at heart," Barry said of Dyke.

The first market had five farmers and 1,000 customers. The following week it had 100 farmers.

"Those farmers thought they'd died and gone to heaven, I think," Barry said.

To prop up the market, Barry had to collect 75 cents from each of the vendors, though eventually the Chamber of Commerce gave the market some financial backing. Still, Barry boasts that the market has been completely self-supporting and never received any taxpayer money.

"The market had modest beginnings, and it grew to where it is because of this community," Barry said.

The prosperity of the market has given back to the community again and again, too.

In partnership with the Community Action Coalition, the market matches up to $25 for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) transactions for shoppers who bring their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards.

Market manager Jamie Bugel started working at the market processing those SNAP transactions. While she's from the East Coast, Bugel said there's a photograph of her at the Farmers' Market from when she was 2 years old.

"It's really cool to be a part of something that's been such a tradition for so long," Bugel said.