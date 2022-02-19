WATCH NOW: Blessed Sacrament sixth-grader Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya wins All-City Spelling Bee

After a nearly 30-minute back-and-forth with another finalist, Blessed Sacrament sixth-grader Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya walked away a champion at the Madison All-City Spelling Bee Saturday morning.

Aiden, 11, properly spelled "effete" and then "agate" after runner-up Vincent Bautista misspelled "effete" with an "a" at the beginning.

Vincent, a student at St. Maria Goretti School, went word-for-word with Aiden for about a half-hour in an impressive streak of spelling that included "coulrophobia," "pelisse," "teraphim" and "ibuprofen."

"I didn't really expect it, but I was hoping for it," Aiden said after the competition.

Aiden said he's been studying words for 30 minutes at a time between school, tennis, tae kwon do and piano. He's been in the spelling bee since third grade, making Saturday's win "a buildup of things for the last few years." In 2019, he competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee and placed third in the All-City Spelling Bee last year.

His parents, Sameera and Dinusha, described their son as a very busy kid who still strove to study words whenever he could.

"He works hard," Sameera said. "I'm very happy for him."

His teacher, Lindsey Swansby, said Aiden is unlike some students as he has so many other interests beyond an accomplished vocabulary.

"He's just such a humble kid," Swansby said. "Other students really look up to him."

Other spellers might pretend to write a word in their hands. But while Aiden was on stage, his fingertips flicked out as if he were typing on a computer.

"I find typing on a computer to be less nerve-racking than writing," he said. "It helps me visualize the word in my head."

With his win, Aiden will go on to the Badger State Spelling Bee on March 26. Unlike past years in which only the winner of the All-City bee went on to the state match, Madison's top three spellers will go to the next round of competition for a shot at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Along with Vincent, Aiden will be joined at the Badger State Spelling Bee by Shabd Gulati, a Stephens Elementary School student who came in third.

Vincent, who won second place in the 2020 and 2021 spelling bees, comes from a family of spelling bee royalty. His sister, Frankie, won the All-City Spelling Bee in 2018, and his brother, Martius, won the contest in four consecutive years starting in 2014.

Saturday's event, sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal, brought 33 students representing schools across the city to Madison Area Technical College's Mitby Theatre. Last year, the competition took place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eagle School seventh-grader Maya Jadhav won the at-home spelling bee, her second All-City win.

A mix of spelling and oral rounds, other words put to spellers on Saturday morning included "larkspur," "Confucianism," "quatrains," "aglossal," "Halifax," "wunderkind" and "cactus."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.