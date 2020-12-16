 Skip to main content
Tonight: Cap Times presents members-only event with Charlie Berens of the 'Manitowoc Minute'
Tonight: Cap Times presents members-only event with Charlie Berens of the 'Manitowoc Minute'

Charlie Berens

"Manitowoc Minute" comedian and former television reporter Charlie Berens will speak with Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien on Wednesday, Dec. 16, about journalism, his latest work and life up nort'.

We are excited to announce that Charlie Berens of the "Manitowoc Minute" will be our guest at a Cap Times members-only event on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.

Berens, a comedian and former Emmy Award-winning television reporter, will talk with Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien (a northeastern Wisconsin native herself) about journalism, his latest work (he has a new album out) and life up nort'.

For those unfamiliar with Berens, he's a Wisconsin native whose "Manitowoc Minute" comedy segments in the style of newscasts have brought him national acclaim.

While this event is free, registration is required, and it is only open to Cap Times members. For more information about membership including contributions, visit membership.captimes.com.

The discussion will be live on Zoom, and those present will have the chance to ask questions. The recording will be posted later on our YouTube channel and also on Opoien's Wedge Issues podcast.

Hope to see you there!

