Schedule of Madison-area Fourth of July fireworks, parades



Madison

Festival Foods will be lighting up the Isthmus for the second year in a row at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday. The event, scheduled to run from 5 to 10 p.m., will feature food, music, beverages and fireworks. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children under age 12.

Fourth Fest 2022 will take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Edgewater, featuring live music and a "Kid Zone."

Capitol City Band will perform a Tribute to the Troops, Then and Now at 6:30 Monday. Music will take place at Rennebohm Park and will feature the Black Knights Color Guard and Auxiliary, guest singer Anna Purnell and tenor sax soloist Dion Mills.

DeForest

The DeForest-Windsor area will host a three-day Fourth of July celebration, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday with a beer garden and food court. The park will close at midnight. The celebration will continue at 10 a.m. Sunday with activities including a car show, activity booths and pony rides. Musical performances will conclude at midnight. On Monday, July 4th, the park will host a freedom run, parade and another round of activities and concerts, starting at 7:30 a.m. The event will conclude with fireworks at dusk.

Edgerton

The Edgerton Lions’ Club will host its 75th year of festivities at Race Track Park from 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday. The day will feature children’s activities, including a petting zoo, and bingo, in addition to food and fireworks.

Maple Bluff

The village of Maple Bluff will be hosting the annual Fest on the Fourth Celebration by the Fire Rescue Department. The festival will begin Monday with a 7:30 a.m. 5k, followed by a parade at 10 a.m., food and beer tent and other activities. The event will end with fireworks at dusk.

Mazomanie

The village of Mazomanie will host pool games and activities beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, followed by food, beer, baseball and music. At 7 p.m., the village will host a fireworks viewing at the bluff.

Monona

Monona will host its annual three-day Community Festival at Winnequah Park. The festival will begin at noon Saturday with a strongman competition, a beer and wine tent and musical performances ending at midnight. Sunday’s lineup will begin at 11 a.m. with a $5,000 hole-in-one contest, food, beer and wine. Festivities will continue until midnight, and resume at 9 a.m. Monday with Art Fair in the Park. Fireworks are planned at 9:20 p.m., and the festival will end about midnight.

Mount Horeb

The Mount Vernon Park Association will host Independence Day Fireworks at Mount Vernon Park, Forest of Fame. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Monday.

There will also be a Fourth of July Fundraiser at 3111 Hollfelder Drive. The party will begin at noon Monday and feature a barbecue, pool party, raffle and giant slip and slide. Proceeds will benefit K9s for Warriors, the nation’s largest provider of service dogs for veterans.

Shorewood Hills

Festivities in Shorewood Hills will begin with an Independence Day Dance at the Fire Station at 1008 Shorewood Blvd. at 8 p.m. Saturday. Monday will see a number of activities beginning at 8:30 a.m. and ending after dusk, including the “Tri-It Triathlon,” a softball game, the Village Art Fair and a parade and fireworks.

Stoughton

The city of Stoughton and its Chamber of Commerce will host Fourth of July Fireworks at dusk Monday. Viewers can find them at the Catfish River Music Festival, Stoughton Fair or Riverside Park.

The Catfish River Music Festival will take place from Saturday to Monday. The annual Stoughton Opera House Friends Association fundraising event features free live music, children’s activities and food. Each day will feature entertainment from noon to 7:30 p.m., with a fireworks show at dusk Monday.

Waunakee

The village will host WaunaBoom, a day of live music, free family activities and food carts from 2 to 10:30 p.m. Monday. The performance headliner is Tin Man Band, from Texas, and the event will honor the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing.

Closings

Metro Transit: Buses will follow a reduced schedule Monday. All standing and long-term assignment paratransit rides will be canceled. Paratransit passengers must schedule casual rides to travel on the holiday. Information: mymetrobus.com.

Libraries: All Madison Public Libraries will be closed. They will reopen Tuesday.

Postal Service: Regular residential and business mail will not be delivered Monday. Post offices will be closed. Express mail will be delivered.

Sanitation: Madison will not collect garbage or recyclables on Monday. Collection will resume Tuesday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.