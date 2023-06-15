Lakes Monona and Waubesa most certainly maintained their reputation over the weekend as two of the best musky lakes in Wisconsin.

Multiple fish longer than 45 inches were caught in the Professional Musky Tournament Trail last weekend during the two-day tournament that started Saturday, including two that topped 49 inches.

Another was 51.5 inches and a 52.75-inch giant was boated Sunday in the tournament’s final hours, marking the largest fish ever landed over the past 25 years during a Wisconsin stop on the tour.

But while the fish cooperated, it will be sponsorships from the host city that will dictate whether Madison will become a regular stop on the tour.

The city replaced Eagle River this year as the second of three qualifier stops, but Tim Widlacki, director of the tournament that features nearly 200 anglers from 12 states, said more local support is needed for the event to return to Madison.

“It involves financial backing and on-site support. The PMTT generates an incredible revenue stream for the communities we stop at. ... We typically pump hundreds of thousands of dollars into our host site communities for well over a year before and after the PMTT tournaments,” Widlacki wrote in an email Wednesday.

“I guarantee you will see a lot more (anglers) hitting the Madison lakes starting this weekend and going through to next spring (than) they usually have. This is why some communities want us there for so many years.”

Mercury Marine and Paul Frautschi, a local businessman and avid musky angler, were the primary local sponsors for the Madison stop, while Bowl-A-Vard Lanes on the city’s East Side served as tournament headquarters and is where more than $30,000 in prize money was awarded on Sunday afternoon.

Taking home the bulk of the cash was the team of Mark Lijewski, of Minocqua, and Nate Ruszkiewicz, of Pewaukee. The duo failed to catch a fish on Saturday but on Sunday they caught three fish on Lake Monona in the final two hours of the tournament.

Throwing natural color rubber baits over deep-water humps, Lijewski not only caught the biggest fish, but he and Ruszkiewicz teamed up to catch 44- and 45-inch muskies as well.

“It was all kind of crazy because I was just fishing for one musky, one that might help us qualify for the (world championship),” said Lijewski, who owns a construction company. “We just got a little bit lucky. We got those fish all within 45 minutes of each other.”

“We didn’t think we had a chance at winning this tournament, so we really were just trying to catch one to put us on the board,” Ruszkiewicz said.

Second place went to the team of Ethan Rogers and Mike Brister, both of Bemidji, Minnesota, who started out on Saturday by catching three fish, the largest at 45.25 inches. However, they failed to land a fish on Sunday.

Third place went to Joey Rozanski, of Pewaukee, and Mark Gillich, of Arbor Vitae, who caught a 48.75-inch musky and a 51.5-inch musky on Sunday after not landing a fish on Saturday.

Most of the 13 fish caught on Saturday came from Lake Waubesa while most of the 18 fish caught on Sunday came from Lake Monona following the arrival of a cold front Saturday night, Widlacki said.

“The number of big fish and the weights were incredible,” Widlacki said. “Comparable to any of the best musky lakes anywhere.”

The tournament’s third leg is in August at Lake Vermilion in far northern Minnesota, with the world championship set for September on the Chippewa Flowage near Hayward in northwestern Wisconsin.

