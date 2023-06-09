The stops include some of the most prime muskie waters in the country.

Cave Run Lake, 72 miles west of Lexington, Kentucky; Lake Vermilion in far northern Minnesota; and the legendary Chippewa Flowage near Hayward, where in 1949 Louis Spray caught a controversial world record fish that measured just over 63 inches and topped 69 pounds.

But when the Eagle River Chain of Lakes was dropped from this year's Professional Musky Tournament Trail after years of participation, organizers had little hesitation about replacing the North Woods stop with a more urban experience that offers up 50-inch fish, some of which prowl just feet from Monona Terrace.

That's why nearly 100 boats and 200 anglers from 13 states will spread out this weekend on lakes Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa to chase the state fish and a more than $50,000 purse, including a first place prize worth $25,000. The event will not only bring pro anglers and their tricked out, $100,000 boats, but bring renewed attention to the opportunities that await for the less avid willing to put in the time and casts to land a fish that many relate to more remote lakes lined with pine trees.

"It's just going to give us more exposure because we have a great fishery, not just for muskie but for everything," said Brian Falleck, president of Capital City Muskies Inc, the country's second largest muskie club with 350 members. "We hope it will bring in more tourism dollars for the city. We have a great fishery and we have great fish. Our chapter puts a lot of money into stocking so it's good to see it getting recognized."

The tournament is celebrating its 25th season with Madison being the second of three qualifying events for the World Championship, a three-day tournament in September in Hayward with a $50,000 first prize package that includes a new boat.

For the Madison stop, a pre-tournament gathering with food and music was held Thursday at Kavanaugh's Esquire Club with most anglers pre-fishing and getting to know the Madison lakes on Friday. Saturday's tournament fishing runs from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a 2:30 p.m. awards ceremony that is free and open to the public at Bowl-A-Vard Lanes, 2121 East Springs Dr.

No live bait is allowed during the tournament with winners determined by number of fish and their combined lengths. Typically, catching three fish in the upper 30- to low 40-inch range over the two days can win the event, participants say.

"You've just got to find a pattern," said Mark Rue of Hinckley, Illinois, as he readied his boat Friday morning to pre-fish Lake Monona with his teammate Duane Landmeier of Chicago. "It's good good fish potential."

The tournament does not include muskie-flush Lake Wingra, due to its relatively small size, but Lake Kegonsa is on the list, even though it is not stocked with muskie and receives relatively little pressure from the local muskie angler crowd. Fish in Kegonsa typically migrate down the Yahara River from lakes Monona and Waubesa, which are expected to get the bulk of the pressure during the tournament. Adding Kegonsa could help spread out the boats, said Tim Widlaki, the tournament's director.

Those that catch a fish are required to take a picture on a measuring board with that day's designated colored sticker. They also need to take a photo of the fish being held by the angler. In addition, the meta data from the photo is also checked to insure the fish was caught within the tournament's time frame.

"They have good numbers and good fish," Widlacki said of the Madison lakes. "And with the new weed growth the fish tend to be a little more active. When we bring 200 people to a body of water, they'll figure it out. There will be good fish caught and there will be numbers."

In addition, this year's tournament stop in Madison, its first since 2016, could be repeated in years to come. Tournament organizers are considering making Madison a regular stop.

"It's something we're discussing," Widlaki said. "We'll see moving forward. It might fall right in their again but I don't know yet."

Virtually all of the anglers in the tournament will use conventional bait casting rods and throw lures like bucktails, which can consist of spinners, feathers and tinsel; glide and jerk baits and top-water lures all made of metal, wood and hard plastics.

However, Dan Donovan and Gabe Park will likely be the only team using fly rods and throwing foot-long flies designed to entice a big fish.

The muskie bite has been difficult this spring on the Madison Chain of Lakes and using fly rods won't make it any easier, said Donovan, owner of Musky Fool Fly Fishing Co. in Waunakee. There will be no conventional rods in his boat, only fly rods.

"I don't know if that's noteworthy because we probably aren't going to catch a fish but it's noteworthy if we catch a fish, or two fish," said Donovan. "We could get our absolute butts handed to us but we also know there are days where flies work better than (traditional) gear. We're just going to pray to the muskie gods that it's the former and not the latter. This is a Grade A fishery for muskie fishing."

