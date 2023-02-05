The thump of percussion and shreds of lettuce rained down on spectators at Lisa Link Peace Park Sunday afternoon as martial arts performers brought an iconic staple of Asian culture to Madison's Lunar New Year celebrations.
Performers with Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association dazzled the park's crowd with Lion Dancing, a traditional dance where two people man a colorful lion costume.
It was the second year that the association performed to mark the Lunar New Year, the 15-day celebration that marks the beginning of the lunar calendar.
Feb. 5 is the last day of the holiday this year.
But organizers took an important lesson this year compared to last, particularly performing during the day to fight off the February cold.
"We saw that it was going to be 30 degrees and we thought this is the perfect weather for lion dancing," said Nelson Ferreira, founder of Zhong Yi Kung Fu.
The association put on the performance with partners Central Business Improvement District, a sister organization with business group Downtown Madison.
Like last year, the performance aimed to bring good fortune and blessings to local businesses.
After the performance, dancers blessed about a half dozen businesses around State Street, including Chen's Dumpling House, Le C's Patisserie & Tea House, Madame Chu and Ruyi Hand Pulled Noodle.
"It's always the goal when we do events is to bring the community together but also see if we can benefit our businesses and get people to spend their dollars locally," said Michelle Morrison, a program coordinator with the Central Business Improvement District.
"We always hope there's an economic advantage for them," Morrison said.
Compared to last year, organizers tried to give a more thorough explain of the meaning behind the performance more to the audience.
During the dance, the lions "eat" tangerines and lettuce and then hand and launch them back to the audience.
Lion dancers with Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association perform at Lisa Link Peace Park to mark the end of the Lunar New Year on Sunday. The Downtown's second Lunar New Year, the performers later blessed nearby businesses to impart good luck and fortunate for the year ahead.
Children feed decorated red cards to lion dancers with Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association at a Lunar New Year celebration Sunday at Lisa Link Peace Park. Lunar New Year is a 15-day celebration that marks the start of the lunar calendar.