The thump of percussion and shreds of lettuce rained down on spectators at Lisa Link Peace Park Sunday afternoon as martial arts performers brought an iconic staple of Asian culture to Madison's Lunar New Year celebrations.

Performers with Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association dazzled the park's crowd with Lion Dancing, a traditional dance where two people man a colorful lion costume.

It was the second year that the association performed to mark the Lunar New Year, the 15-day celebration that marks the beginning of the lunar calendar.

Feb. 5 is the last day of the holiday this year.

But organizers took an important lesson this year compared to last, particularly performing during the day to fight off the February cold.

"We saw that it was going to be 30 degrees and we thought this is the perfect weather for lion dancing," said Nelson Ferreira, founder of Zhong Yi Kung Fu.

The association put on the performance with partners Central Business Improvement District, a sister organization with business group Downtown Madison.

Like last year, the performance aimed to bring good fortune and blessings to local businesses.

After the performance, dancers blessed about a half dozen businesses around State Street, including Chen's Dumpling House, Le C's Patisserie & Tea House, Madame Chu and Ruyi Hand Pulled Noodle.

"It's always the goal when we do events is to bring the community together but also see if we can benefit our businesses and get people to spend their dollars locally," said Michelle Morrison, a program coordinator with the Central Business Improvement District.

"We always hope there's an economic advantage for them," Morrison said.

Compared to last year, organizers tried to give a more thorough explain of the meaning behind the performance more to the audience.

During the dance, the lions "eat" tangerines and lettuce and then hand and launch them back to the audience.

The tangerines are a good luck symbol, much like gold, and the lettuce brings good fortune, Ferreira explained to onlookers before the dance.

"If you guys get one of the tangerines you guys are going to have really good money coming in toward you," he said.

As martial arts students, the performers really train for the performance all year. But preparation for Lunar New Year celebrations typically start in December, Ferreira said.

"This is all part of the martial culture of Chinese arts," he said.

