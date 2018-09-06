Try 1 month for 99¢

Paul Fanlund is editor and publisher of The Capital Times. A longtime Madisonian, he was a State Journal reporter and editor before becoming a vice president of Madison Newspapers. He joined the Cap Times in 2006.

cap times idea fest 2018 logo
GRAPHIC BY BRANDON RAYGO

My latest column touched on many of the highlights of Cap Times Idea Fest, which is now just three weeks away. Now, though, you can see all the names, session times and titles at captimesideafest.com. You can buy your tickets there, too, of course.

Take a look at the schedule to map your personal viewing plan for the Sept. 28-29 event. In many time slots, there are simultaneous sessions. We think it’s an embarrassment of riches, and we hope you agree. See you there!

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.