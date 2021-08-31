Overture Center announces lineup for second half of season

The Overture Center for the Arts has announced the second half of its 2021/2022 season lineup, with acts ranging from comedy to circus shows and tribute bands.
Subscriptions go on sale this Friday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. for the 15 newly added shows.
The second half of the Overture Center's season will feature:
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: Time Bubble Tour (Dec. 9)
- An Evening with C.S. Lewis (Jan. 14 - Jan. 16)
- Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour (Jan. 20)
- What the Constitution Means to Me (Jan. 22 - Jan. 23)
- Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (March 1)
- NASSIM (March 8 - March 12)
- The Very Hungry Caterpillar & Other Eric Carle Classics (March 12)
- One Night of Queen (March 16)
- Rain - A Tribute to the Beatles (April 1)
- Stomp (April 1 - April 3)
- Whose Live Anyway? (April 2)
- Trinity Irish Dance Company (April 21)
- Afrique en Cirque (April 29)
- Doodle POP (May 8)
- The Flying Karamazov Brothers Present 4 PLAY (June 9)
More information about upcoming shows can be found at overture.org or by calling 608-258-4141.