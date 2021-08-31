 Skip to main content
Overture Center announces lineup for second half of season
Overture Center 122320 01.jpg (copy)
By Ruthie Hauge

The Overture Center for the Arts has announced the second half of its 2021/2022 season lineup, with acts ranging from comedy to circus shows and tribute bands. 

Subscriptions go on sale this Friday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. for the 15 newly added shows. 

The second half of the Overture Center's season will feature: 

  • Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: Time Bubble Tour (Dec. 9) 
  • An Evening with C.S. Lewis (Jan. 14 - Jan. 16) 
  • Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour (Jan. 20)
  • What the Constitution Means to Me (Jan. 22 - Jan. 23) 
  • Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (March 1) 
  • NASSIM (March 8 - March 12) 
  • The Very Hungry Caterpillar & Other Eric Carle Classics (March 12) 
  • One Night of Queen (March 16) 
  • Rain - A Tribute to the Beatles (April 1) 
  • Stomp (April 1 - April 3) 
  • Whose Live Anyway? (April 2) 
  • Trinity Irish Dance Company (April 21) 
  • Afrique en Cirque (April 29)
  • Doodle POP (May 8) 
  • The Flying Karamazov Brothers Present 4 PLAY (June 9)

More information about upcoming shows can be found at overture.org or by calling 608-258-4141.

