 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
NATION'S OLDEST CELEBRATION

'Much work left to be done': Music, speeches mark 42nd MLK Day celebration at Wisconsin Capitol

2023 MLK Tribute 1

Audience members react as the Brown Sisters of Chicago perform during Wisconsin's 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute and Ceremony at the Wisconsin State Capitol rotunda in Madison.

 SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL

Before a rapturous crowd at the state Capitol's Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, Pardeep Singh Kaleka's message was the need to listen.

For Kaleka, whose father was killed in the 2012 Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting, that experience drove him to dedicate his life to bringing those of different cultures and creeds together. He also drew a line between the violence of that day and the 1964 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, another deadly attack perpetrated by white supremacists.

"What we had to choose at the time was the choice to listen," Kaleka said of the 2012 shooting. "When I think about the legacy of Dr. King... I think about our ability to listen as what connects us all." 

2023 MLK Tribute 2

Kalaanjali Indian Dance Company performs during Wisconsin's 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute and Ceremony at the Wisconsin State Capitol rotunda in Madison.

A former Milwaukee police officer, Kaleka now leads the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee, with his work there garnering him Wisconsin's MLK Heritage Award at Monday's ceremony. 

People are also reading…

"We're not just here celebrating the legacy of a man, but we're celebrating the legacy of a great spirit and this spirit connects us all," he said. 

But Wisconsin's 42nd annual Martin Luther King Day celebration was not only a look back at the darkness of the past, but a forward-looking affair complete with impassioned speeches, cross-cultural musical acts and the beauty of the Capitol dome. 

2023 MLK Tribute 3

President of Lawrence University, Laurie A. Carter speaks during Wisconsin's 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute and Ceremony at the Wisconsin State Capitol rotunda in Madison.

Marking another proceeding of the longest-running official MLK Day celebration in the U.S., Gov. Tony Evers made clear that work to combat racism and injustice remains. 

"As we reflect on Dr. King's life and lasting legacy, we remember that there is still so much work left to be done," Evers said. 

"As Wisconsinites we must work to bridge this divide between where we are today and the sort of future we want to build for our state," the governor said. 

Interspersing Monday's speeches was the thump of gospel music from The Brown Sisters of Chicago and civil rights-inspired pieces from the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. Keeping true to the event's multicultural message, dancers with the Kalaanjali Indian Dance Company performed at the edge of the rotunda's balcony. 

Alongside Kaleka, Carola A. Gaines also received the heritage award for her efforts to curb health care inequities for communities of color during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

A driving force behind testing and vaccination sites for Madison's Black community, Gaines used her speech to honor Jonathan Øverby, a renowned ethnomusicologist who is the executive producer of the annual event.

"We stand on your shoulders of service," Gaines said of Øverby.   

"I feel a purpose on earth to be a servant," Gaines said. "I try every day to persevere, to be dedicated, passionate, uplift our people and committed to be a part of transformational change." 

2023 MLK Tribute 4

Dr. Jonathan Øverby dances to the music before speaking at Wisconsin's 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute and Ceremony at the Wisconsin State Capitol rotunda in Madison.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics