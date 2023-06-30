Curious about what to do this Independence Day weekend? Here's a list of Madison-area Fourth of July events and closings.
DeForest
An array of largely free events will be happening at Fireman’s Park in DeForest on Monday and Tuesday. Celebrations start at 3 p.m. Monday, with activity booths, inflatable games, a rock wall, food court, beer garden and live DJ. By 4 p.m., pony rides will be available before bands hit the scene from 8 p.m. to midnight. On Tuesday, activities will start at 7:30 a.m. for a day filled with games, running races, car show, parade, bingo, balloon artists and live music until 11 pm.
Edgerton
The Edgerton Lions Club is hosting a fireworks show and event from 4 p.m. to midnight on Monday at Race Track Park on Stoughton Road. It will include a petting zoo, bingo, tug-of-war, live entertainment from Brian Piper and Gas Can Alley and fireworks at dusk.
Music groups Members of the Ramble and Shotgun Jane will perform in a Fourth of July celebration at 1055 Nichols Road, with Members of the Ramble starting at 1 p.m. and Shotgun Jane at 5 p.m.
Madison
Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus, featuring fireworks, local music, food and beverages returns to Breese Stevens Field for its third year on Saturday. Tickets cost $12, and children under age 12 are free with a paying adult. Gates open at 6 p.m.
On Tuesday, The Edgewater hotel will host its annual Fourth Fest, with live music, face painting and balloon art, plus water shows on Lake Mendota from the Mad City Water Ski Team. 2 to 6 p.m., with water shows at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.
A children’s parade and celebration will take place Tuesday in Wingra Park., starting at 9:30 a.m.with a bike decoration at Chocolate Shoppe, 2531 Monroe St., a children’s bike parade to Wingra Park, and a neighborhood social with treats and games for kids.
The Madison Mallards games on Sunday at 6:05 p.m and Monday at 5:05 p.m. at Warner Park will feature post-game fireworks. The Sunday game will also feature a drone show, and viewers will be able to watch the Monday night fireworks from the outfield.
A "Pedal and Paws Parade" will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at North Star Park, 502 North Star Drive, and end at the North Star playground. The event will include goodie bags, face painting and balloon artists, and pets are invited.
Maple Bluff
Fest on the 4th will start around 7 a.m. with a 5k race. A parade gets under way by 9 a.m., leading into a festival at Johnson Park. A softball game is schedule for 1 p.m., with fireworks at Beach Park at 9:30 pm.
Middleton
A Fourth of July pool party will be held at the Walter Bauman Aquatic Center from 1 to 4 p.m., including games, contest and concession specials. Admission is $5.50 and free for children under 18 months.
Music enthusiasts can find their way to Middleton High School’s Otto Breitenbach Stadium on Saturday to see the "Drums on Parade," a marching music performance and competition, from 7 to 10 p.m.
Monona
The Monona Community Festival will take place from Sunday through Tuesday at Winnequah Park, 1055 Nichols Road, with contests, concessions and beverages and live music nightly. The July 4 celebration will include a "Kids Zone" with a bike parade and fire truck and conclude with a fireworks show at 9:20 p.m.
Shorewood Hills
A traditional Fourth of July celebration kicks off with dancing at the old fire station at 1008 Shorewood Blvd. on Sunday. On July 4, the 14th annual Tri-It mini-triathlon for all ages will welcome competitors at 9 a.m. at the Shorewood Pool with onsite registration starting at 8:30. A village art fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a children’s parade. A family picnic will start at 5:30 p.m. across from the fire station before fireworks light the sky at Blackhawk Country Club at around 9:30 p.m.
Stoughton
The city will host a fireworks show from 8 to 10 p.m., with fireworks starting at dusk. Viewers can watch from the Catfish River Music Festival, Stoughton Fairgrounds or Veteran's Park.
The Stoughton Fair, running from July 4 through July 9, starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday at 400 Mandt Parkway and includes "open truck pulls," a music tent at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.
Sun Prairie
The Angell Park Speedway, 315 Park Street, is hosting a fireworks celebration Sunday. Opening ceremonies at 6 p.m.
Verona area
There will be fireworks and live music from bands Enchanted Onion and The Dawg Bones at Forest of Fame Park in Mount Vernon from 6 to 9 p.m.
Waunakee
WaunaBoom, a family-friendly Fourth of July celebration will be making its way to Ripp Park this year in Waunakee. Attendees can expect to enjoy live music, food carts and activities from 2 to 10:30 p.m. The event's fireworks display will start at 9:45 p.m.
Closings
Transit: Metro Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on routes A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, J, L, O, P, R and S on Tuesday. All standing paratransit rides will be canceled.
Libraries: All Madison Public Library locations will be closed on Tuesday but open on Monday with normal hours.
Sanitation: There will be no trash and recycling pickup on Tuesday. Those who normally have their trash and recycling picked up on Tuesday should put their bins out by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Margot Amouyal
Will Romano | Wisconsin State Journal
