DEFOREST: An array of largely free events is happening all day at Fireman’s Park in DeForest. The festival, which started at 7:30 a.m., includes games, running races, car show, parade, bingo, balloon artists and live music until 11 pm.

MADISON: The Edgewater hotel will host its annual Fourth Fest from 2 to 6 p.m., with live music, face painting and balloon art, plus water shows on Lake Mendota from the Mad City Water Ski Team at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

MAPLE BLUFF: Fest on the 4th continues all day, with fireworks at Beach Park at 9:30 p.m.

MIDDLETON: The Fourth of July pool party at the Walter Bauman Aquatic Center runs through 4 p.m., including games, contests and concession specials. Admission is $5.50, free for children under 18 months.

MONONA: The Monona Community Festival runs all day at Winnequah Park, 1055 Nichols Road, with contests, concessions, beverages and live music nightly. The July 4 celebration includes a “Kids Zone” with a bike parade and fire truck, and conclude with a fireworks show at 9:20 p.m.

MOUNT VERNON: There will be fireworks and live music from bands Enchanted Onion and The Dawg Bones at Forest of Fame Park in Mount Vernon from 6 to 9 p.m.

SHOREWOOD HILLS: The village art fair wraps up at 2 p.m., followed by a children’s parade. A family picnic will start at 5:30 p.m. across from the fire station before fireworks light the sky at Blackhawk Country Club about 9:30 p.m.

STOUGHTON: The city will host a fireworks show from 8 to 10 p.m. , with fireworks starting at dusk. Viewers can watch from the Catfish River Music Festival, Stoughton Fairgrounds or Veterans Memorial Park.

The Stoughton Fair, running from July 4 through July 9, at 400 Mandt Parkway, includes “open truck pulls,” a music tent at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.