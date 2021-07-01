Madison-area July Fourth events and closings

Shorewood Hills

On Friday, the village of Shorewood Hills will block off Shorewood Boulevard for an Independence Day Dance starting at 8 p.m. Sunday morning there will be a mini-triathlon at 8:30 in the Shorewood Hills Pool. Starting at 9 a.m. there will be a village art sale at the fire station, and at 12:30 p.m. there will be a children’s parade with two starting points, one on Shorewood Boulevard and one on Columbia Road. There will be fireworks in the evening starting at about 9:30 at Blackhawk Country Club. Additional information: shorewood-hills.org.