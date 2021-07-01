Madison-area July Fourth events and closings

Events
Madison
Festival Foods and Big Top Events will be hosting a new Independence Day celebration called Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus on Saturday. This ticketed event will begin at 5 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field. It will include local bands, food and beverages as well as a fireworks display. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets for seating. Additional information and tickets are available at: breesestevensfield.com.
The Capitol City Band will present a “Fireworks in Sound” concert at Rennebohm Park on Sunday. The concert begins at 6 p.m. and will feature the Black Knights Color Guard and Auxiliary. Additional information: mmqccb.org.
DeForest
A food court and beer garden will open at Fireman’s Park, 300-500 Jefferson St., at 6 p.m. Friday. Events will continue in Fireman’s Park throughout the weekend with a variety of activities including a car show, pony rides and a bean-bag-toss tournament. On Sunday, there will be a parade starting at noon in the DeForest High School parking lot and ending on Main Street. At dusk there will be a fireworks display in Fireman’s Park. Additional information: deforestarea.com.
Edgerton
The Edgerton Lions Club will be hosting festivities at Race Track Park starting at 4 p.m. Saturday. Activities will include games, music, fireworks and a raffle drawing. Additional information: edgertonlions.org.
Mazomanie
The village of Mazomanie will be celebrating Sunday with pool games at 2 p.m., baseball at 4 p.m., a swing band performance at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk, all at Lion’s Park, 298 Park St. Additional information: mazochamber.org.
Monona
Monona will present its annual three-day Community Festival at Winnequah Park, 1055 Nichols Road. Starting at 3 p.m. Friday, there will be food carts, beer and wine tents, live music and a carnival. On Saturday, there will be a strongman competition starting at 10 a.m. On Sunday, there will be a variety of events throughout the day including trivia, a classic car display, an art fair, a keg toss and fireworks at dusk. Additional information: mononafestival.com.
Mount Horeb
The Mount Horeb Area Fire Department will host a Kiddie Parade outside its station starting at 10 a.m. Sunday. The parade will include bikes, scooters, strollers and wagons adorned with Fourth of July decorations. Additional information: fdmh.org.
Shorewood Hills
On Friday, the village of Shorewood Hills will block off Shorewood Boulevard for an Independence Day Dance starting at 8 p.m. Sunday morning there will be a mini-triathlon at 8:30 in the Shorewood Hills Pool. Starting at 9 a.m. there will be a village art sale at the fire station, and at 12:30 p.m. there will be a children’s parade with two starting points, one on Shorewood Boulevard and one on Columbia Road. There will be fireworks in the evening starting at about 9:30 at Blackhawk Country Club. Additional information: shorewood-hills.org.
Stoughton
The Stoughton Fair is taking place at the Stoughton Fairgrounds in Mandt Park through Sunday. Festivities include a carnival, several livestock shows, a pie-eating contest, live music and fireworks at dusk Sunday. Additional information: stoughtonfair.com.
Waunakee
Independence Day and the 150th anniversary of the village of Waunakee will be celebrated with WaunaBoom starting at 2 p.m. Sunday in Ripp Park. Activities will include live music, a Black Hawk fly-in, laser tag, a petting zoo and a fireworks display at dusk. Additional information: waunaboom.com.
Closings
Metro Transit: Buses will follow a regular Sunday schedule on July 4, but will follow a Saturday schedule with reduced service Monday. The Metro Customer Service Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 266-4466.
All standing and long-term assignment paratransit rides will be canceled. Paratransit passengers must schedule casual rides to travel on the holiday. Information: mymetrobus.com.
Postal Service: Regular residential and business mail will not be delivered Monday, and post offices will be closed. Express mail will be delivered.
Sanitation: Madison will not collect garbage or recyclables on Monday. Crews will pick up normal Monday and Tuesday collections on Tuesday.
GALLERY: Baraboo Fourth of July fireworks show 2020
Vehicles and spectators filled the streets and properties surrounding the Sauk County Fairgrounds for the Fourth of July fireworks show Saturday night in Baraboo. Because of COVID-19, organizers chose to forgo this year's Barabooms festival, leaving the fairgrounds closed, but went ahead with the Festival Foods-sponsored fireworks, which people could watch from elsewhere in the city.