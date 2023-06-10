Several area events — including some free, family-friendly offerings — will mark Juneteenth, the federal holiday that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

While the actual holiday is June 19, many events are taking place earlier that will celebrate Juneteenth with food, music, educational offerings and more.

Fitchburg Juneteenth Celebration What: Fitchburg Senior Center will host a Juneteenth celebration featuring the Fast N Fresh food cart, music, dancing and artwork by local artist Lilada Gee. When: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 16 Where: Fitchburg Senior Center, 5510 Lacy Road, Fitchburg More: go.madison.com/juneteenth Juneteenth Opening

Ceremony What: The Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self

Determination is hosting an opening ceremony for Juneteenth weekend, which will include the introduction of elected officials and the presentation of the annual Juneteenth awards. When: 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 16 Where: UW Partnership Space-South Madison, 2238 South Park St. ‘School Daze’ showing What: In partnership with Lakeview Library, Sherman Church will host a showing of the movie “School Daze.” Directed by Spike Lee, “School Daze” is a musical comedy that explores college life, colorism and social justice. The film is rated R. When: 5 p.m. June 16 Where: Lakeview Library, 2845 North Sherman Ave.

Juneteenth Wine Down What: The Wisconsin Alumni Association: African American Affinity Group is hosting a Juneteenth Wine Down event at Memorial Union. The event will include food, music and conversation. Space is limited, so reservations are encouraged. When: 6 to 9 p.m. June 16 Where: Memorial Union Terrace (Multicultural Greek Room), 800 Langdon St. More: go.madison.com/winedown

Juneteenth in Penn Park What: The Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination is hosting a daylong celebration of Juneteenth. Festivities will start with a parade that departs at 10:45 a.m. from Fountain of Life Church and ends at Penn Park. Attendees can enjoy live music, family-friendly activities and food. Volunteers for the day are still needed and those interested can sign up at www.volunteersignup.org/ECWQ4. When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 17 Where: Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St. More: kujichaguliamcsd.org/celebration-park

Juneteenth in Sun Prairie What: Explore Children’s Museum will be bringing games and activities to Wetmore Park in Sun Prairie for children and families to celebrate Juneteenth. When: 2 to 5:30 p.m. June 17 Where: Wetmore Park, 555 North St., Sun Prairie More: www.explorecm.org/events-calendar/juneteenth-at-wetmore-park Shades of Black Culture Festival What: The third annual Shades of Black Culture festival at Hilldale offers attendees the opportunity to purchase from more than 20 Black-owned small businesses and connect with local artists. There will be a community art project and activities for children. When: 1 to 5 p.m. June 18 Where: Hilldale Shopping Center, 726 North Midvale Boulevard Northside Juneteenth/Father’s Day Celebration What: Sherman Church will host a Northside Juneteenth/Father’s Day Celebration featuring live music, fellowship and a free community meal. When: 3 to 4:30 p.m. June 18 Where: Sherman Church, 3705 North Sherman Ave. Stoughton Juneteenth What: A Juneteenth celebration at Rotary Park in Stoughton will have music, crafts, food and a bounce house. When: 1 to 4 p.m. June 18 Where: Rotary Park, 324 S. 6th St., Stoughton

Madison Jazz Festival: Juneteenth Celebration on the Terrace What: Celebrate Juneteenth and the final day of the Madison Jazz Festival with a series of free performances throughout the day. Host for the evening will be local rapper Rob Dz. When: 2:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 18 Where: Memorial Union Terrace, 800 Langdon St. More: go.madison.com/juneteenthjazz