 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Luke Bryan concert could slow Thursday traffic in Sun Prairie and Marshall
alert top story

Luke Bryan concert could slow Thursday traffic in Sun Prairie and Marshall

Luke Bryan in concert at Marshall farm i 2019 (copy)

Fans of country music superstar Luke Bryan fill a farm field at the Statz Bros. Farm property in 2019. Some 20,000 people attended that concert. Bryan will return to the site on his 2021 Farm Tour. 

 AMANDA JOLMA

Country music star Luke Bryan's concert in Marshall on Thursday could cause traffic delays in the area, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. 

Bryan will perform at Statz Farm on 5875 Highway VV, which is expected to increase traffic in Marshall and Sun Prairie from 2 p.m. through 1 a.m., Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement. Schaffer said Highway 19, Highway N and Highway T should be avoided throughout Thursday.

"Please plan accordingly and use alternative routes if you are not attending the concert," Schaffer said. "If you do need to drive in this area, please use caution, patience and watch for message boards and law enforcement directing traffic. 

Parking on roads will not be allowed during the concert.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics