Listen Now: Wisconsin’s Official Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration “Together As One”

The 41st annual official state ceremony, the oldest state celebration in the country, will be hosted by Jonathan Overby, host of WPR's “The Road To Higher Ground with Jonathan Overby.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Dr. King marched, wrote, and used his voice to create social change in the 20th century,” Overby said. “Let us follow King’s example by moving forward together as one, united to overcome the ills that divide us.”

Under the theme "Together As One," the program will feature excerpts from author Michelle Alexander's original speech at the 32nd Annual Tribute in 2011. Alexander is the author of “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness.”

The celebration includes performances by Chicago's GMAC Mass Choir and Milwaukee's Latino Strings and the recipients of the 2021 MLK Heritage Award will be introduced. The official MLK 2021 State Proclamation will be presented by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.