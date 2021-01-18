 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Listen Now: Wisconsin’s Official Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration “Together As One”
0 comments
alert top story

Listen Now: Wisconsin’s Official Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration “Together As One”

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MLK monument

The Martin Luther King Jr. memorial on Washington's National Mall.

 ELLEN CREAGER — Detroit Free Press

Wisconsin celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. live on all Wisconsin Public Radio stations.

King

King

The 41st annual official state ceremony, the oldest state celebration in the country, will be hosted by Jonathan Overby, host of WPR's “The Road To Higher Ground with Jonathan Overby.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Dr. King marched, wrote, and used his voice to create social change in the 20th century,” Overby said. “Let us follow King’s example by moving forward together as one, united to overcome the ills that divide us.”

OVERBY

Overby is the longtime master of ceremonies at Wisconsin's annual tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

Under the theme "Together As One," the program will feature excerpts from author Michelle Alexander's original speech at the 32nd Annual Tribute in 2011. Alexander is the author of “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness.”

The celebration includes performances by Chicago's GMAC Mass Choir and Milwaukee's Latino Strings and the recipients of the 2021 MLK Heritage Award will be introduced. The official MLK 2021 State Proclamation will be presented by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

Click here to listen to the live broadcast. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics