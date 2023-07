It wasn't technically a full moon.

But hundreds of runners showed up at 9 p.m. Thursday for the Karl Harter's Full Moon 5K around Monona Bay.

The 50-year-old race benefits the Karl Harter Head and Neck Cancer Scholarship at UW-Madison and Lincoln Elementary School in Madison.

Karl Harter died in 2020 after a 22-year fight with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, a rare cancer that often starts in the head and neck.

Harter was a local author and founder of Movin' Shoes, which sponsors the run.