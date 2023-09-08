Multiple streets will be closed or partially closed for most of the day Saturday and Sunday in Downtown Madison to accommodate thousands of people competing in the half and full Ironman races, according to the city’s Traffic Engineering Division.

On Saturday between 9 a.m. and approximately 5 p.m. for the half Ironman:

Wilson Street will be closed between the Hilton Hotel and Carroll Street, with runners coming from Monona Terrace and crossing West Wilson at Carroll.

Access to the Wilson Street parking garage will remain open.

South Pinckney Street will be converted to one-way northbound from East Wilson to East Doty Street.

South Carroll Street between Doty and Wilson will remain open to southbound traffic, with runners in the northbound lane.

Doty Street will remain open to one lane between Carroll and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, with runners in the parking lane on the right, or south, side West Doty.

On Sunday between approximately 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., the following routes will be closed for the bicycling portion of the race:

The right lane of northbound John Nolen Drive from East Lakeside Street to Monona Terrace.

East Lakeside east of John Nolen.

Olin-Turville Court.

East Rusk Avenue from the Alliant Energy Center driveway to Rimrock Road.

Rimrock Road ramps to and from the Beltline.

Badger Road west of Rimrock.

Visit go.madison.com/ironman703 for streets closed Saturday. A map of the running and bicycling routes Sunday can be found online at go.madison.com/ironman.

The running part of Sunday’s race is expected to last from about 11 a.m. to midnight Monday.

The full Ironman consists of swimming in Lake Monona, bicycling in Dane County and running in the Downtown and campus areas. The race starts at 6:45 a.m. and lasts until approximately midnight. Police will maintain access across the route when there are gaps between competitors.