Increased turnout at the Dane County Farmers’ Market has prompted the City of Madison to implement new safety and traffic measures on Capitol Square.

City traffic planners are now limiting most car access to the Square on Saturdays with barricades, following reports from vendors about people standing in the street. The city estimated more than 30,000 people would attend events on the Square on Saturday, including the farmers market, Cars on State classic car show and Cows on the Concourse.

Turnout for the market is increasing, likely the result of a post COVID-19 pandemic surge in interest, according to Yang Tao, city traffic engineer.

“We’re happy to see success, but success has brought challenges that need to be addressed,” Tao said.

The new traffic changes are in effect for the next 90 days, but Tao said the engineering team will likely reevaluate after the next few weekends. During this time, city planners hope to work out a permanent solution to traffic around the Square during the market, Tao said.

The Dane County Farmers’ Market is the nation's largest producer-only farmers market, now in its 51st year. More than 200 vendors sell items at the market and attendance is estimated at more than 20,000 people most Saturdays, according to the market's website.

“This shows that the market is a highlight of the Madison community and a tradition,” said Rachel Figueroa, assistant market manager. “Community support for local food continues to grow.”

Pre-pandemic attendance numbers were slightly more than 15,000 people, according to the Dane County Farmers’ Market. Figueroa said it’s hard to know if this jump in turnout will continue to increase.

Market manager Jamie Bugel said she noticed an increase in people coming to the market this year. She said this is the first year summer events on the Square are fully back to normal since the COVID-19 pandemic began. While the market reopened in 2021, other events were slower to return.

Other markets If the crowds on Capitol Square aren't for you, here’s a list of other Madison area farmers markets to explore throughout the week: Mondays South Madison Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., Novation Center, 2500 Rimrock Road Tuesdays Eastside Farmers Market, 4 to 7 p.m., McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St. Wednesdays Hilldale Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., behind L.L. Bean, off Segoe Road Capitol View Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., 5901 Sharpsburg Drive Verona Farmers Market, 3- to 6:30 p.m., Hometown Junction Park, Railroad St., Verona Thursdays Greenway Station Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1650 Deming Way Fitchburg Center Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway Fridays New Glarus Farmers Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., Hometown Pharmacy parking lot, 1101 Highway 69 Saturdays Hilldale Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., behind L.L. Bean, off Segoe Road Westside Community Market, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 505 S. Rosa Road, inside University Research Park Stoughton Community Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to noon, downtown Stoughton Sundays Monona Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Ahuska Park Northside Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Northside Town Center Monroe Street Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Edgewood College/High School

The city of Madison has also expanded rapidly in the past decade, and particularly in the past few years.

The farmers market managers said they are happy to see support for the market on the rise, but safety is a priority around the Square. Bugel said marketgoers double parking cars to pick up their purchases has been one traffic issue she’s noticed recently.

Some market vendors said they have also noticed more people on the Square on Saturdays. Gretchen Kruse, with Hickory Hill Farm, said her sales have increased recently.

Todd Miller, with Cinnamon & Oatmeal Farm, said turnout can vary from week to week, depending on good weather and other events in the area. He’s been a vendor at the market for 22 years.

The same goes for Hans Larsen from Sunborn Gardens. His business has sold flowers at the market since 1975.

But so far, vendors said they aren’t too concerned about streets being barricaded off from cars. Most vendors get to their booths early in the morning to set up, and they are still able to park their cars right behind their spots.

Both Bugel and Tao said getting feedback from vendors and marketgoers will be an important next step to see the impacts of the traffic changes.

“We want to see if there’s any unintended consequences,” Tao said. “We want the most public safety benefits.”

Photos: The Dane County Farmers Market then and now 041622farmersmarketkw06-04162022123251 041622farmersmarketkw10-04162022123251 Dane County Farmers' Market Dane County Farmers' Market Dane County Farmers' Market 041622farmersmarketkw11-04162022123251 Dane County Farmers' Market Dane County Farmers' Market Dane County Farmers Market 041622farmersmarketkw02-04162022122747 Dane County Farmers' Market Dane County Farmers' Market FARMERS MARKET CROWD 82 Dane County Farmers' Market Dane County Farmers' Market FARMERS MARKET WEBSTER SALZMAN AT FARMERS' MARKET Dane County Farmers' Market