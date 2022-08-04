Downtown streets to close as CrossFit athletes head to state Capitol

Downtown Madison streets will be closed Thursday night and Friday as competitors in the CrossFit Games converge on the state Capitol.
Athletes will leave the Alliant Energy Center at 9 a.m. and run 3.5 miles to Capitol Square, where they will lift and carry weights and do other exercises at the top of State Street before the event concludes on the Capitol steps.
This is the fifth year CrossFit has held its finals in Madison but the first games to be held on Downtown streets, where the competition will be open for public viewing.
“We’ve been looking at different options,” said Rob Gard, communications director for Visit Madison. “This is the first time it worked out to do something Downtown.”
Gard was unsure how big a crowd to expect but said some restaurants will open earlier than normal to serve breakfast.
CrossFit Move Fast Lift Heavy's Winter Rodriguez, left, bikes a 1-mile loop around the Alliant Energy Center campus during the CrossFit Games Wednesday. CrossFit athletes will run to the state Capitol Friday, where they will perform exercises as part of the competition.