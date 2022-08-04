Downtown streets to close as CrossFit athletes head to state Capitol

Downtown Madison streets will be closed Thursday night and Friday as competitors in the CrossFit Games converge on the state Capitol.

Athletes will leave the Alliant Energy Center at 9 a.m. and run 3.5 miles to Capitol Square, where they will lift and carry weights and do other exercises at the top of State Street before the event concludes on the Capitol steps.

This is the fifth year CrossFit has held its finals in Madison but the first games to be held on Downtown streets, where the competition will be open for public viewing.

“We’ve been looking at different options,” said Rob Gard, communications director for Visit Madison. “This is the first time it worked out to do something Downtown.”

Gard was unsure how big a crowd to expect but said some restaurants will open earlier than normal to serve breakfast.

The following streets will be closed for the event:

West Mifflin Street from Wisconsin Avenue to State Street, 6 p.m. Thursday through Friday afternoon.

North Carroll Street from State Street to West Washington Avenue, 6 p.m. Thursday through Friday afternoon.

West Wilson Street, from Broom Street to South Hamilton Street, 9 to 11 a.m. Friday

South Hamilton Street from West Wilson Street to the Capitol, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday

John Nolen Drive, lane closures in both directions, 8:50 through 10:20 a.m. Friday

South Broom Street, lane closures in both directions, 8:50 through 10:20 a.m. Friday