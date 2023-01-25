Despite pledge of relocation, CrossFit Games will remain in Madison for 2024

The CrossFit Games will not be leaving Madison anytime soon, with the fitness company announcing Wednesday that the city will host the games for a seventh consecutive year.

Crossfit leadership had initially said this year would be the last time the city hosts the fitness competition, but the organization has reversed course, citing "the benefits Wisconsin's capital city have enjoyed from spectator and participant spending."

“Our vision for the future is to bring the life-changing potential of CrossFit to more people, in more ways,” CrossFit CEO Don Faul said in a statement announcing that the 2024 games will stay in Madison.

"We're thrilled to return to Madison where we've been able to form an incredible partnership with the city and local community," Faul said.

Madison remains an ideal location for the games because of its mix of nature, culture and plethora of outdoor activities, CrossFit said.

A hotly anticipated boon for Madison hotels and businesses, last year's games saw more than 50,000 athletes, fitness fanatics and casual spectators pour into the city.

“CrossFit and Madison have a very special relationship that we are honored to continue for yet another two years, and I know our businesses and residents will welcome CrossFit back in 2023 and 2024 with open arms,” said Jamie Patrick, Destination Madison and Madison Area Sports Commission vice president.

The games are the culmination of multiple rounds of qualifiers that begin with a worldwide open competition including hundreds of thousands of athletes and teams from CrossFit gyms around the country.

The games have been hosted in Madison since 2017, save a 2020 hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photos: CrossFit Games 2022