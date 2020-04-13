Dane County Regional Airport to thank first responders, health care workers through lights display

Christmas is coming early to the Dane County Regional Airport amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic as the airport plans to open its first drive through lights display aimed at thanking first responders during this difficult time.
The “Flight of Lights” display, a new light show, was already scheduled to take place later in the year but organizers moved the opening date to Saturday to help bring some joy to area residents during a difficult time in Dane County, Nick Kazmierczak, spokesman for the regional airport, said in a statement. The Dane County Regional Airport plans to hold the event annually.
The free drive-through lights display will abide by social distancing guidelines as attendees are directed to stay in their vehicles and visit the display with just members of their household.
“The people of Dane County have been showing their support of each other during Safer at Home through sidewalk messages, hearts on windows, white ribbons, and more,” said County Executive Joe Parisi. “We are extremely pleased to do our part by giving our community a safe, free, family-friendly opportunity to have some fun, while continuing to recognize social distancing requirements,” he said.
The event, which will run daily from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., will feature different displays along International Lane that include tributes to EMS, police, firefighters, health care workers and more through May 10.
“While travel has been restricted during this time, DCRA is excited to bring people to the airport to take a journey through ‘Flight of Lights,’ which helps our community join together to safely show support to our local heroes,” said Airport Director Kim Jones.
The event is a collaboration between the Dane County Regional Airport, Dane County, Dane County Parks, Traditions Specialty Lighting, Affirm Agency, and Olin Park Holiday Fantasy in Lights.
Photos: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Face shields
Entryway
Rent strike
Carwash
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Lori and Chris Robson
Chad Backes
Tourism
Tourism
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
Rachel putting food in cooler
John Hicks getting a meal
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 3
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Distributing food
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Health press conference
Addressing reporters
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
Talking to reporters
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
UW Covid-19
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
COVID-19 News conference
County press conference
In this Series
Pandemic numbers, election updates and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak
-
Madison may repurpose streets to help pedestrians, cyclists maintain social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
Stepping up to help health care workers and restaurants amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
Meriter Hospital workers demand more paid sick leave, staffing amid COVID-19 pandemic
- 199 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.