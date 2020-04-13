Dane County Regional Airport to thank first responders, health care workers through lights display

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Christmas is coming early to the Dane County Regional Airport amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic as the airport plans to open its first drive through lights display aimed at thanking first responders during this difficult time.

The “Flight of Lights” display, a new light show, was already scheduled to take place later in the year but organizers moved the opening date to Saturday to help bring some joy to area residents during a difficult time in Dane County, Nick Kazmierczak, spokesman for the regional airport, said in a statement. The Dane County Regional Airport plans to hold the event annually.

The free drive-through lights display will abide by social distancing guidelines as attendees are directed to stay in their vehicles and visit the display with just members of their household.

“The people of Dane County have been showing their support of each other during Safer at Home through sidewalk messages, hearts on windows, white ribbons, and more,” said County Executive Joe Parisi. “We are extremely pleased to do our part by giving our community a safe, free, family-friendly opportunity to have some fun, while continuing to recognize social distancing requirements,” he said.