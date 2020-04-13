You are the owner of this article.
Dane County Regional Airport to thank first responders, health care workers through lights display
Dane County Regional Airport to thank first responders, health care workers through lights display

Dane County Airport

Dane County Regional Airport, 4000 International Lane, will host a lights display to thank first responders and health care workers during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Christmas is coming early to the Dane County Regional Airport amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic as the airport plans to open its first drive through lights display aimed at thanking first responders during this difficult time.

The “Flight of Lights” display, a new light show, was already scheduled to take place later in the year but organizers moved the opening date to Saturday to help bring some joy to area residents during a difficult time in Dane County, Nick Kazmierczak, spokesman for the regional airport, said in a statement. The Dane County Regional Airport plans to hold the event annually.

The free drive-through lights display will abide by social distancing guidelines as attendees are directed to stay in their vehicles and visit the display with just members of their household.

“The people of Dane County have been showing their support of each other during Safer at Home through sidewalk messages, hearts on windows, white ribbons, and more,” said County Executive Joe Parisi. “We are extremely pleased to do our part by giving our community a safe, free, family-friendly opportunity to have some fun, while continuing to recognize social distancing requirements,” he said.

The event, which will run daily from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., will feature different displays along International Lane that include tributes to EMS, police, firefighters, health care workers and more through May 10.

“While travel has been restricted during this time, DCRA is excited to bring people to the airport to take a journey through ‘Flight of Lights,’ which helps our community join together to safely show support to our local heroes,” said Airport Director Kim Jones.

The event is a collaboration between the Dane County Regional Airport, Dane County, Dane County Parks, Traditions Specialty Lighting, Affirm Agency, and Olin Park Holiday Fantasy in Lights.

