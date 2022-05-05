CrossFit Games returning to Madison in 2023

The CrossFit Games will return to Madison for yet another year.

The fitness company announced Thursday that its 2023 championship competition will return to the Alliant Energy Center, marking the sixth year the finals have been held in Madison.

Justin Bergh, vice president of sport and partnership, said Madison has provided “a great fan experience” with lots of attractions within walking distance of the venue.

“We’ve been really pleased with the city,” Bergh said.

The 2022 CrossFit Games will be held Aug. 3 - 7 at the Alliant Energy Center. Coliseum seats are sold out but tickets are available for outdoor events.

Bergh said CrossFit will use the next year to evaluate locations for the games in 2024 and beyond, giving serious consideration to locations outside the United States.

“We’re excited to do it this year and next year,” he said.

Among the largest events the convention center has hosted, the games in past years have attracted tens of thousands of spectators who turn out to watch more than 600 athletes from around the world compete for $2.5 million in prize money and the “fittest on earth” title.

This will be the fifth year Madison has hosted the games since 2017. The games returned last year after a one-year pandemic hiatus, when the competition was held without spectators at the original site in California.

