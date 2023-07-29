The CrossFit Games, which
bring about 50,000 athletes and spectators to Madison each year, will not return in 2024.
Officials with Destination Madison confirmed Saturday that this will be the last year for the event in Madison, which has hosted the games since 2017.
CrossFit had said they would move the games in 2024, but
reversed course earlier this year and said they would stay in Madison.
Madison is welcoming an expected 50,000 athletes and spectators to town this week for the 2023 CrossFit Games, which start Tuesday. This is the sixth and final time the games will be in Madison, which has hosted the event since 2017.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
It was not immediately known where the CrossFit Games would be held next year. In 2022, when it looked likely that the games would move out of Madison, Birmingham, Alabama was talked about as the preferred choice.
The games had previously been played in Carson, California.
This year's games start Tuesday at Alliant Energy Center and other places around Madison.
“When we landed the Games in 2017 for a three-year run, we knew we were in for an exciting time. The passion of the athletes and spectators for Madison, and Madison’s embrace of the Games, sparked CrossFit to double that length of time for an astounding six championships,” Jamie Patrick, vice president of convention sales, sports and services for the Madison Area Sports Commission said in a release. “This final Madison Games promises some of the most intense competitions and enthusiastic crowds the sport has ever seen.”
Photos: CrossFit Games 2022
CrossFit athletes in the individual men's and women's competitions finished off an event Friday by carrying 150-pound sandbags up the steps of the Capitol.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Victoria Campos, of Brazil, carries a 150-pound sandbag up State Street during her morning workout competition in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Enrico Zenoni pauses on the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol before picking up a 200-pound sandbag to finish the 200 meter carry that started on State Street in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
One event on Friday required athletes to run from Alliant Energy Center to the Capitol steps, where they were greeted by hundreds of cheering fans.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Seungyeon Choi, of South Korea, enters the competition arena for the sixth workout of the CrossFit Games at Alliant Energy Center at in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wendy Ohlsen, right, mom to competitor Noah Ohlsen, and Sara Maciver cheer him on during the sixth workout of the CrossFit Games. Only 40 men and 40 women, along with a number of teams, teens and older athletes, qualify for the games.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Saxon Panchik, of the United States, wins the sixth workout of the CrossFit Games at Alliant Energy Center at in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Lazar Đukić, of Serbia, center, completes a series of box jumps during the sixth workout of the CrossFit Games. In many events, athletes do not know what activities they will be competing in until the day of the competition.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Alex Vigneault, of Canada, jumps over a log during the sixth workout of the CrossFit Games at Alliant Energy Center at in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Enrico Zenoni flexes as he celebrates winning the first heat of the sixth workout of the CrossFit Games at Alliant Energy Center at in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Marissa Nichols, of the United States, collapses on the finish line of the Parallel Elizabeth competition for the girls 14-15 age division as her family cheers her on during the CrossFit Games at Alliant Energy Center at in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Team Mayhem Justice's Seth Stovall, left, and Ben Davidson, right, and their teammates, Jessica Kalagian and Anniston Sudhoff, back, push a sled during the Biker Bob team competition at Alliant Energy Center on Wednesday.
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
CrossFit Move Fast Lift Heavy's Winter Rodriguez, left, bikes a 1-mile loop around the Alliant Energy Center campus during the Biker Bob team competition in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
