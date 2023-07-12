alert top story Tonight's Concerts on the Square performance postponed STATE JOURNAL STAFF Jul 12, 2023 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tonight's Concerts on the Square is being postponed because of rain. The concert, A Wisconsin Celebration with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, will happen at 7 p.m. Thursday. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Schedule of Madison-area Fourth of July parades, fireworks and more Events and closings scheduled for the Fourth of July. Here's how drones are adding to magic of 4th of July celebration Drone shows are safer for the environment than fireworks. In 2021, the global drone show market was valued at $1.3 billion. Record muskies highlight tournament, but return to Madison unclear Two fish longer than 50 inches were caught in the two-day tournament, but more sponsors are needed for the Professional Musky Tournament Trail… Still haven't made plans for the Fourth? Here's what's going on in the Madison area today From games, races, and picnics to fireworks, there's still time to get out and enjoy the holiday. American Girl doll community flocks to final benefit sale Sunday is the last day of the final American Girl Benefit Sale, ending a 36-year tradition that has benefitted the Madison Children’s Museum, … Watch Now: Related Video Fire destroys town of Cottage Grove house Isolated severe storms and flooding possible in southwestern Wisconsin Wednesday: Matt Holiner's forecast Isolated severe storms and flooding possible in southwestern Wisconsin Wednesday: Matt Holiner's forecast Tuberculosis On The Rise For First Time In Decades Tuberculosis On The Rise For First Time In Decades Ninety life sentences for Texas Walmart shooter Ninety life sentences for Texas Walmart shooter