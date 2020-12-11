Cap Times presents members-only event with chef Cortney Burns

We are excited to announce a members-only event later this month with Cortney Burns, an acclaimed chef and cookbook author with Midwestern roots and a global palate.

Burns graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, traveled to Nepal for a year, cooked professionally in Australia and eventually settled in the Bay Area. With co-chef Nick Balla, Burns wrote the award-winning "Bar Tartine: Techniques and Recipes" (2014). She now lives in New England, and her latest book, "Nourish Me Home," was published by Chronicle Books in August 2020.

On Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m., Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and Burns will talk via Zoom about what makes food comforting, how to eat seasonally during the coldest months of the year, and what the pandemic has taught her about food that fulfills body and soul.

There may be a demo. There will almost definitely be rum punch.

While this event is free, registration is required, and it is only open to Cap Times members. For more information about membership including contributions, visit membership.captimes.com.

The discussion will be live on Zoom, and those present will have the chance to ask questions. The recording will be posted later on our YouTube channel and also on Christians' Corner Table podcast.