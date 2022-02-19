Blessed Sacrament sixth-grader Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya wins All-City Spelling Bee

After a near 30-minute back and forth with another finalist, Blessed Sacrament sixth-grader Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya walked away a champion at the Madison All-City Spelling Bee Saturday morning.
Aiden, 11, properly spelled "effete" and then "agate" after runner-up Vincent Bautista misspelled "effete" with an "a" at the beginning.
Vincent, a student at St. Maria Goretti School, went word-for-word with Aiden for about a half hour in an impressive streak of spelling that included ""coulrophobia," "pelisse," "teraphim" and "ibuprofen."
"I didn't really expect it, but I was hoping for it," Aiden said after the competition.
Aiden said he's been studying the words for 30 minutes at a time between school, tennis, tae kwon do and piano. He's been in the spelling bee since third grade, making Saturday's win "a buildup of things for the last few years."
With his win, Aiden will go on to the Badger State Spelling Bee on March 26. Unlike past years in which only the winner went to state, Madison's top three spellers will go to the next round of competition for a shot at winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Along with Vincent, Aiden will be joined at the Badger State Spelling Bee by Shabd Gulati, a Stephens Elementary School student who came in third.
Saturday's spelling bee brought 33 students from 33 schools across the city to Madison Area Technical College's Mitby Theatre. Last year, the competition took place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eagle School seventh-grader Maya Jadhav won the at-home spelling bee, her second all-city win.
A mix of spelling and oral rounds, other words put to spellers on Saturday morning included "larkspur," "Confucianism," "quatrains," "aglossal," "Halifax," "wunderkind" and "cactus."
Blessed Sacrament School's Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya takes first place at the Madison All-City Spelling Bee in the Mitby Theater of Madison College. Aiden clinched a win by correctly spelling "effete" and "agate."
The top 10 finishers in Saturday's All-City Spelling Bee in the Mitby Theater at Madison Area Technical College. They will be guests for a Rotary Club luncheon celebrating their top performances in the spelling competition.
Edgewood Campus School's Ella Buelling spells a word at the Madison All-City Spelling Bee in the Mitby Theater of Madison College on Saturday. With the 2021 All-City Spelling Bee online, Saturday was the first in-person spelling bee in two years.
The three top finishers in the Madison All-City Spelling Bee -- from left, St. Maria Goretti School's Vincent Bautista, second place; Blessed Sacrament School's Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya, first place; and Stephens Elementary School's Shabd Gulati, third place -- in Mitby Theater at Madison Area Technical College. A first this year, the top three finalists will compete in the Badger State Spelling Bee next month.
Spring Harbor Middle School's Saatvika Gadi spells a word during Saturday's Madison All-City Spelling Bee in Mitby Theater at Madison Area Technical College on Saturday. The spelling bee featured 33 students from 33 schools throughout the city.