Artists' Night planned as alternative to MMoCA's Gallery Night

More than 150 artists will be showcasing their work across 18 different venues as an alternative to the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Gallery Night.

Artists’ Night, organized by local art and music space Communication, was inspired by recent controversy surrounding the museum’s “Ain’t I A Woman?” Triennial.

In March, artist Lilada Gee and the museum’s director of events were confronted by a white staff member at the adjacent Overture Center for the Arts when they tried to enter a door not usually open to the public. The staff member was later fired.

After that incident, Gee left her piece unfinished in the exhibition as a statement. Then in June, Gee’s work was painted on by a woman and her two children who apparently mistook Gee’s piece for an audience-participation, do-it-yourself display and then took small canvasses that were part of the installation.

The museum’s director, Christina Brungardt, called Gee to ask if the family could keep the canvasses in an effort, the museum said later, to defuse the situation.

Ten artists subsequently pulled their work from the show in protest of what Gee experienced and demanded that Brungardt be fired. The museum’s board has supported Brungardt.

Some artists and local venues are boycotting MMoCA’s Nov. 4 Gallery Night, which runs from 5 to 9 p.m. and includes dozens of galleries around Madison.

Artists’ Night was born out of the need for an alternative event where artists could still show their work, said Jennifer Bastian, director of Communication. Gee will be participating in Artists’ Night, Bastian confirmed.

“I feel strongly that when something inequitable is happening in our community, we support those who are not being supported,” Bastian said. “We understand that art venues and artists need to make money to survive, so we wanted to provide another opportunity to not only share work and sell work, but to also be together.”

In an email to the Wisconsin State Journal, MMoCA said that it “supports as many opportunities for artists in Madison as possible.”

Artist Kat “Karmalover” Culbertson made the decision to boycott MMoCA’s Gallery Night to support the Triennial artists. So when she heard about Artists’ Night, she was excited to still have the opportunity to display her work. Culbertson will be live-painting a mural at Robinia Courtyard, 829 E. Washington Ave., on Friday.

“I don’t find a lot of opportunities like this,” Culbertson said. “I found out about it through Instagram. As soon as I saw that they were doing this, I immediately was like, ‘This is really cool. I definitely want to find a way to be involved.’”

The Bodgery, at 740 Oscar Ave., is a local makerspace and one of the venues participating in Artists’ Night. Jennifer Hefferan is a member of The Bodgery and she’ll be sharing her woodwork with attendees. She is also looking forward to celebrating her fellow artists.

“I’m really excited to see the other members and what they’re working on. We haven’t had big events since I joined The Bodgery in 2020,” she said.

Communication will be hosting an after-party at Giant Jones Brewing Company, at 913 E. Main St., from 8 to 10 p.m. Participating venues and their addresses and times for Artists’ Night can be found on Communication’s website, communicationmadison.com/artists-night.

Bastian is optimistic that Artists’ Night will help expand opportunities for local creatives.

“This started because we want to give other opportunities to support the Triennial artists and all marginalized artists,” she said. “I’m sure it won’t be like everything I’ve ever hoped and dreamed, but it’s a step in the right direction in terms of providing more opportunities and more access to artists.”