 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alliant Energy Center to host Madison's first cannabis expo
alert top story

Alliant Energy Center to host Madison's first cannabis expo

Alliant Energy Center (copy)

Alliant Energy Center

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

The Wisconsin Cannabis Expo is coming to Madison, with the city set to host exhibits and presentations from dispensaries, cannabis experts and more at the Alliant Energy Center in December. 

The day-long expo slated for Dec. 4 will feature speakers and panel discussions about the legalization of pot in Wisconsin and the future of the cannabis industry, according to the event's Facebook page. The expo's over 150 exhibitors include dispensaries, hemp, Delta-8 and CBD companies, Badger Labs, a cannabis accounting firm and the state's food and commercial workers union. 

"Exhibitors will cover all angles, from growers, processors and dispensaries, to operators, testers and investors," the social media page said, calling the event a "business-to-business and business-to-consumer" expo. 

Now in its second year, the expo is organized by the Wisconsin Cannabis Association, which will host a similar expo in Milwaukee next March.

Any cannabis products offered and sold at the event are legal in Wisconsin, which leaves out flower marijuana, THC-infused edibles and vapes. Smoking and vaping are also prohibited at the event.  

Pre-order tickets are $35 online and $45 at the door. Tickets are $50 for cannabis fans who want to attend the Madison expo and the expo's Milwaukee event in March. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics