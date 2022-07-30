All-City Swim Meet turns 60: A community institution returns after pandemic disruptions

Saturday was quite the successful swim outing for Max McCartney.

The 18-year-old won the 100-meter freestyle in his age group at the annual All-City Swim Meet. The Verona High School student also placed third in the 100-meter backstroke for his team, Ridgewood.

"I was really happy with my swims," McCartney said as swimmers warmed up behind him at Ridgewood Pool on Madison's Southwest Side.

McCartney has competed for 12 years in the event, a community institution that celebrated its 60th anniversary this weekend.

"It's just a lot of fun being able to race my friends in a more casual way," McCartney said. "It's a lot different than high school or club swimming, and being outdoors is just really special so I always have lots of fun racing."

Over 2,000 competitors from 13 teams flocked to the pool for the three-day event, with swimmers and their families lounging and socializing under the network of tents surrounding the pool facility.

While those in "tent city" enjoyed the cool July day, the action inside the pool had plenty of intensity. From the stands, coaches, who per tradition dress up in costumes, rallied cheers for their swimmers. Some of the outfits from the weekend ranged from Top Gun characters to flight attendants, pirates and TV newscasters.

Jadyn Schensky, who sported a raccoon costume on Saturday, is in her first year as head coach for the Goodman Pool team. The All-City Swim Meet has almost always been a part of her life, with her first outing at the age of eight.

"I just love the competition," Schensky said. "It's so much fun to watch the kids. We work with them for two months an it's insane how much energy is here."

The Madison All-City Swim Meet started as a small event held in Lake Monona at B.B. Clarke Beach in the 1950s.

In 1962, the event was formalized when Tom Knoche of Hill Farm Swim Club organized a pool meet with five teams from area pools: Hill Farm, Shorewood, West Side, Maple Bluff and Ridgewood, located at 5109 Barton Road, where the 2022 meet took place.

The All-City League has produced Olympians, world champions — and many lifelong swimmers who simply enjoy the sport to stay healthy.

The event was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020. Last year, it spread out across the city's many pools, making this year's fully in-person a perfect match with the event's 60th anniversary.

Like many swimmers, 16-year-old Liam Updegrove has been drawn to the annual meet by the competition and friends.

"You get to meet so many different people from so many different pools," Updegrove said.

"It's just tons of fun to see everyone and swim with everyone," he said. "Even on my own team I've made tons of really close friends."

The event also doubles as a food drive for Second Harvest Foodbank. Teams from around the city collect food donations over the summer, and all the proceeds from a basket raffle go to the foodbank.

Since 2008, the swim meet has donated 1.9 million meals, organizer Carolyn Sleeth said.

With competition available to swimmers aged nine to 19, the event opens up the love of swimming to generation upon generation of swimmers.

"I love to swim," said 13-year-old Bennett Swanson, who swims for High Point pool.

"I did soccer before and I hated it," he said. "So then I did swim and ever since I've loved it."

Where to find All-City Swim Meet results Swimming fans may find each day's results for this year's All-City Swim Meet at https://swim.ridgewoodallcity.com/ under the results tab.