Dance to bluegrass music, try a new flavor of mustard, bike with a group through South Side trails or catch some musicals Downtown before they pack up for the summer — this weekend has all the marks of an eclectic one in Madison.

Sugar Maple Music Festival: Lake Farm County Park will be awash in bluegrass, Cajun and old-time Americana music Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., with mainstage performances, educational workshops and interactive jam sessions. Kids 17 and younger free with a ticketed adult. Tickets at sugarmaplefest.org/tickets.

FB4K Madison South Side Slow Roll: Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison will host a slow roll — a short ride at a relaxed pace — through South Side bike trails and neighborhoods on Saturday, starting at the free Bikes 4 Kidz workshop, 354 Coyier Lane, and ending at The Village, 2300 S. Park St., where there will be an after party with a DJ, street artists and food carts. Free bike tune-ups and minor repairs at 2 p.m. Ride starts at 3 p.m., after party continues until 7 p.m. Free, go.madison.com/FB4K-slow-roll.

Park Street Music Fest: Music, food and wellness will be plentiful from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Madison Labor Temple grounds, 1602 S. Park St. Artists from Adem Tesfaye to DJ Ace and Orquesta Salsoul Del Mad will perform at the event, with a 5K run/walk at 9 a.m. Health screenings available from 3 to 5 p.m. Free admission. Attendees encouraged to bring a lawn chair. More info, info@peboga.com or 608-239-5262.

“The Pirates of Penzance”: The musical will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. Free children’s pre-show at 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $21 to $36, madisonsavoyards.org.

“Six”: The Broadway musical will wrap up at the Capitol Theater in the Overture Center for the Arts this weekend with five shows across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets $45 to $149, overture.org.

National Mustard Day: The annual National Mustard Day street festival in Middleton returns this year on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hubbard Avenue and Parmenter Street, home of the National Mustard Museum, featuring bands, family tent, diner pie walk, mustard makers and, for the adventurous, mustard ice cream from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream. More details at go.madison.com/mustard-day.

Stoughton Chamber Music Concert: Musicians will perform string music Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Grand Inspired Gallery and Woodworking Makerspace, 501 E. Main St., in Stoughton, intertwining compositions, poetry and discussion with the artists, $10 recommended donation. More details, go.madison.com/stoughton-music.

Bon Iver: The indie folk band will take the stage Saturday at Breese Stevens Field. Gates open at 5 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, go.madison.com/bon-iver.

Vintage Pyrex Swap and Sale: The second annual Wisconsin Vintage Pyrex Swap and Sale will be held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 702 North St. in Sun Prairie. More details, go.madison.com/vintage-sale.

Back to School Celebration: 100 Black Men of Madison will host the 28th annual event from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Madison College’s Truax Campus, where the organization will hand out new backpacks with school supplies to Dane County elementary and middle school students accompanied by their parents. More information, 100blackmenmadison.org.

New Glarus Firefest: The New Glarus Fire Department’s event is a daylong mix of family activities Saturday, including fire truck rides, kid and adult water fights, music, food and drink at the department, 218 Fourth Ave., starting at 11:30 a.m. Adult water fight participants need to register three-person teams by 2 p.m. Details, facebook.com/NewGlarusFire.

American Players Theatre: Performances this weekend of “Anton’s Shorts,” “Backstage Series,” “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” “Once Upon a Bridge” and “Our Town” in Spring Green, americanplayers.org.

Aesthetics of Loss performance: Artist Anders Zanichkowsky will perform “for G,” a memorial including a handwoven shroud and audio piece created from cellphone recordings, dedicated to Zanichkowsky’s first love. The memorial is a part of “Aesthetics of Loss,” works by eight artists who have experienced the recent loss of friends and family members, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St., Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m. Free, artlitlab.org/events/aesthetics-of-loss.

“Rush Hour” comedy: The comic showcase hosted by Cheshire Cat Comedy highlights Black and Asian voices in the Midwest, headlined by Marz Timms and featuring performances by three other comedians, Cafe CODA, 1224 Williamson St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets $15, go.madison.com/rush-hour.

Music on the Terrace: Staci Griesbach, a former Wisconsin Singer and alumna of UW-Madison, will perform her mix of country and jazz at the Memorial Union Terrace Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by Grupo Candela’s classic salsa at 7 p.m. On Saturday, reggae band Natty Nation will play at 7 p.m. Free, union.wisc.edu.

Cambridge Summer Concert: Crooked Willow, a band combining folk, Americana and roots music, will take the stage in Veterans Park, 100 E. Main St. in Cambridge Friday at 6:30 p.m., cambridgewiarts.org.

CrossFit Games: Athletes from around the world will compete for the “Fittest on Earth” title Friday, Saturday and Sunday in various weightlifting, cardio and sporting feats in the last CrossFit Games held in Madison at the Alliant Energy Center campus. Full schedule and tickets at games.crossfit.com.

Blooming Butterflies: This is the final weekend to see up to 19 species of butterflies at the Bolz Conservatory in the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Admission is $8, $5 for ages 6 to 12, olbrich.org.

