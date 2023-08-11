Dust off your dance moves or running shoes, because there are plenty of events to explore Madison this weekend. But you can also stroll around the Curd Fest, catch some free outdoor music or settle into a musical.

Square Dance Convention: Learn how to square dance or sew a cross-body bag, or just socialize and listen to music at the 1950s-themed 64th Annual Wisconsin Square and Round Dance Convention, held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Madison Marriott West Hotel and Convention Center in Middleton. There will also be fashion shows, vendors and various dancing workshops. Registration and schedule, wisquaredanceconvention.org.

Curd Fest: Hungry? Food-curious? Both? Load up on a wide variety of fresh and fried cheese curds Sunday at Curd Fest at Breese Stevens Field. Running from 3 to 6 p.m., the event will also feature a continuous cheese carving demonstration, balloon twisting, yard games, face paint, henna art and curd eating contests. Admission free, breesestevensfield.com.

Roll & Stroll: There will be various bike rides, a 5K run and 2-mile walk in Middleton at the 10th annual Roll & Stroll, which aims to raise money to research pancreatic cancer. Held in honor of former UW-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank who died this year of pancreatic cancer, this year’s event will run from 8:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m., when there will be a celebration with live music, food, a raffle and games. Details and registration, wiscmedicine.org/events.

Dane Dances: Dance and groove on the Monona Terrace rooftop Friday for this week’s installment of Dane Dances, a free music event held weekly in August. Orquesta Salsoul Del Mad will perform at 6 p.m. and Louisito Rossario at 8 p.m., with open family dance scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Lake Vista Café will be open and three local food vendors will also be available. More info, mononaterrace.com.

Classical Guitars: On Friday, head over to Lisa Link Peace Park off State Street to hear classical guitar music performed by Matthew Ackerman and guitar-flute duo Silver Morning. Hosted by the Madison Classical Guitar Society, the event will start at 7 p.m. with a pre-arranged open mic. More details, visitdowntownmadison.com.

‘Sessions’ at McPike Park: Bands, musicians and comedians will perform Friday and Saturday at McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St., as part of “The Sessions,” a series of performances held throughout August. Admission free, sessionsatmcpike.org.

“Beauty and the Beast”: Catch the Oregon Straw Hat Players’ rendition of “Beauty and the Beast” Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Oregon Performing Arts Center in Oregon. Tickets $20 adults, $15 seniors and youth, oshponline.org.

New Glarus Brewing at Breese Stevens: The New Glarus Brewing Company will host “Pre-Taste on the Pitch” at Breese Stevens Field on Friday, a free event with beer options and games from 5 to 9 p.m. There will also be a $50 ticketed event in the stadium’s Forward Club offering various perks. More info, breesestevensfield.com.

“Mini-Marathon”: Give yourself an excuse to indulge in cheese curds at Curd Fest by participating Saturday in the 15th annual Madison Mini-Marathon, a half marathon and 5K run that will careen through Downtown Madison, the UW-Madison campus and arboretum starting at 7 a.m. Details and registration, madisonminimarathon.com.

“The Pirates of Penzance”: The musical will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. Tickets $21 to $36, madisonsavoyards.org.

Bluey at Overture: Get immersed in the life of six-year-old Blue Heeler dog Bluey at the four shows of Bluey on Saturday and Sunday at the Overture Center for the Arts. Tickets $25 to $55, overture.org.

Machinery Row Tour: Learn about the East Side’s “Machinery Row,” the center of the agricultural implement manufacturing industry in Wisconsin in the 19th century, on a walking tour Saturday featuring factories, commercial buildings, a railroad station, hotels and a candy company. Tour starts 10 a.m. at 601 Williamson St. Tickets $15, $5 for students, madisonpreservation.org.

Madison Black Restaurant Week: The eighth annual Madison Black Restaurant Week will kick off Sunday as Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and caterers across the city begin offering special menus, discounts and other promotions. The celebration will continue through Aug. 20, when there will be the Food Taste Jamboree event at FEED Kitchens on Madison’s East Side. More info, madisonblackchamber.com.

Music on the Terrace: Madison-based yacht rock band Luke Leavitt and the Levitations will take the Memorial Union Terrace stage Friday at 4 p.m. And, cheese enthusiasts may want to stick around until 7 p.m. when the N’achos, a Madison music group that plays danceable rock ‘n’ roll music, will perform. Free, union.wisc.edu.