Overture Center contributed about $34.5 million to the Madison economy during its 2021-2022 season, according to a new economic and fiscal impact analysis.

The UW-Whitewater Fiscal and Economic Research Center conducted the study for the September 2021 through June 2022 time frame.

Overture engaged in the study to establish a post-pandemic baseline for its activities, according to a press release from the Madison arts center.

"Prior to our 18-month closure, Overture provided nearly 700,000 artistic experiences annually," Emily Gruenewald, Overture's chief development and communications officer, said in the release. "In our first season open post-pandemic, Overture ramped up operations over a 9-month period, resulting in 288,150 artistic experiences."

She said Overture officials felt it was important to conduct an economic survey during its limited season to track the recovery of the arts industry over the next few years.

Gruenewald said the last time Overture conducted an economic impact study was in 2010, which found the center contributed $28.1 million to the Madison economy.

"It’s encouraging to see that even in this reduced season Overture’s economic impact has grown to support our community," she said.

Gruenewald said that as Overture continues to reintroduce more programming in the 2022-2023 season, it is seeing stronger attendance and participation, "resulting in an even larger economic impact going forward.”

Overture Center's economic impact comprises four categories of direct spending from the cost of producing and running shows and events, the cost of maintenance and renovations, and ancillary purchases made by Madison tourists, according to the release.

The money spent in these categories was then spent again in multiple subsequent rounds categorized as "indirect" spending.

The sum of the direct and indirect rounds of spending constitutes Overture's full economic impact on the Madison economy.

The direct spending was divided into four categories:

• Broadway: $2.52 million

• Resident events: $2.5 million

• Non-resident and local events: $680,000

• Operations: $28.8 million

"The importance of Overture Center to the economic health, vibrancy and overall vitality of downtown Madison cannot be overstated," said Jason Ilstrup, Downtown Madison Inc., in the release.

"Nearly every day, Overture Center welcomes thousands of guests to entertain, enlighten and wow, helping create an energy, spirit and sense of community downtown. Overture Center is at the heart of a successful downtown Madison now and into the future."

Additional highlights from the study include:

• Ancillary spending by Overture visitors totaled $6.3 million.

• Nearly 53% of attendees were people who live outside the Madison area.

• Ninety-three percent of attendees from outside Dane County said that attending a show/event at Overture Center was a "very important" factor in their decision to come to Madison.

• Overture visitors rented about 7,000 hotel rooms and their annual hotel spending was about $1 million.

• Overture operations and events also resulted in visitor spending of $4.6 million at local restaurants, primarily in Downtown Madison.

Overture is a nonprofit that features seven performance spaces and four galleries.

In 1997, Jerry Frautschi pledged $50 million to turn the former Madison Civic Center into Overture Center for the Arts. Two years later, to carry out his original vision, he pledged another $50 million. In all, he gave $205 million to establish Overture. It's the largest single gift to the arts in American history to date.

Overture Hall opened in September 2004, along with four other performance spaces. The Oscar Mayer Theater, Isthmus Playhouse and Madison Art Center were completely renovated and reopened to the public in 2006 as the Capitol Theater, The Playhouse and the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

