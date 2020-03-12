Epic tells employees to continue ‘essential’ travel, against county health officials’ advice

But for Epic Systems, the Verona-based health data developer that employs nearly 10,000 people, much is continuing as normal.

“We understand the situation is fluid, so we will continue to make adjustments as needed,” the company said in a statement released Wednesday night.

But the statement explained that employees who are feeling well will still be working in-person, noting that “it’s fortunate that our staff work primarily in separate offices” rather than cubicles. The company has also offered hand sanitizer and take-out containers in its cafeterias, encouraging employees to eat in their offices.

The company also said it is “accommodating the needs of staff who could be at heightened risk of “serious complications from COVID-19,” the disease caused by this coronavirus, though the statement did not specify what those accommodations might be. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say that older adults and individuals with diabetes, heart disease, or lung disease are at higher risk for complications.