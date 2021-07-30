 Skip to main content
Epic Systems to require COVID vaccination for employees
All U.S. based Epic Systems employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October, according to a notice sent to staff Friday night. 

"In recent weeks, we’ve seen an increase in COVID-19 infections across the country. This increase has led to changed guidance from our public health authorities as recently as this afternoon, and there is understandable concern regarding safety," Epic Vice President Tina Perkins said in the notice to employees. "To quickly respond to this changing environment, we have updated our COVID-19 guidance."

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.

Changes to Epic System's COVID guidance also include new masking requirements on the Verona campus, in meeting rooms that exceed 75% capacity and while getting food or drink at culinary outlets, including coffee carts. 

Management cited new guidelines put forth by the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention as well as Public Health Madison and Dane County - both agencies now recommend people wear masks in indoor public places due to the rise of the new, highly contagious delta variant, along with vaccination to help mitigate COVID spread.

The company has scheduled a clinic for employees to receive the Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 17 and Sept. 8, and roughly 97% of staff at Epic Systems' Verona campus has been fully vaccinated, according to a notice released by the employer. 

The announcement came after the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 1,058 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Friday, the highest since Feb. 10, when the state health department recorded 1,184 new cases of the virus; and after Dane County was elevated from moderate to substantial risk for transmission by the CDC. 

Required return

Employees were required to return to the office at the Verona headquarters at least part-time starting July 19 despite complaints from some workers over the company’s attempted back-to-work mandate last August.

The company’s current back-to-work plan requires workers to return to the office at least three days a week, Kristen Dresen, a member of Epic’s administration team, told the Wisconsin State Journal earlier this month. 

Starting Aug. 1, employees will need to be in the office at least four days a week, and starting Sept. 1, they’ll need to come nine days of every two weeks. The plan will be reevaluated after October, Dresen said.

Prior to the mandated return, about 4,000 of Epic’s 9,400 Verona-based employees were voluntarily working in the office on any given weekday, Dresen told the State Journal. 

After Epic initially told employees to return to the office last August, some decried the policy anonymously in news reports and filed complaints with Public Health Madison and Dane County. The health department wrote Epic a letter questioning whether the company was facilitating remote work “to the greatest extent possible,” as required by the department’s order at the time.

Epic then said employees could work from home at least for the rest of 2020. COVID-19 cases surged in Dane County, Wisconsin and the country starting in early September, with the state’s cases peaking in November and deaths reaching the highest level in December.

State Journal reporter David Wahlberg contributed to this report. 

