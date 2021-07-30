Epic Systems to require COVID vaccination for employees

The announcement came after the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 1,058 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Friday, the highest since Feb. 10, when the state health department recorded 1,184 new cases of the virus; and after Dane County was elevated from moderate to substantial risk for transmission by the CDC.

Required return

Employees were required to return to the office at the Verona headquarters at least part-time starting July 19 despite complaints from some workers over the company’s attempted back-to-work mandate last August.

The company’s current back-to-work plan requires workers to return to the office at least three days a week, Kristen Dresen, a member of Epic’s administration team, told the Wisconsin State Journal earlier this month.

Starting Aug. 1, employees will need to be in the office at least four days a week, and starting Sept. 1, they’ll need to come nine days of every two weeks. The plan will be reevaluated after October, Dresen said.

Prior to the mandated return, about 4,000 of Epic’s 9,400 Verona-based employees were voluntarily working in the office on any given weekday, Dresen told the State Journal.