Larsen, Ethan
MCFARLAND—Ethan William James Larsen, age 19, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born in Apple Valley, MN on October …

Bosch, Jill M.
Bosch, Jill M.

MADISON—Jill M. Bosch, age 37, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison after a long battle with cancer. Ji…

Meffert, Joseph "Joe"
WAUNAKEE — Joseph “Joe” Meffert, 81, Waunakee, Died on Thurs., March 5, 2020, at his home in Waunakee. Funeral services will be held on Thursd…

Laufenberg, Daniel A.

CROSS PLAINS—Daniel A. Laufenberg, age 67, of Cross Plains, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics. Arrangements a…

