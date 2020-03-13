Epic cancels XGM and tells some employees to self-quarantine

Verona-based health records giant Epic Systems announced new plans Friday morning in response to the novel coronavirus, though some employees say the moves are too little too late.
Epic broke the news Friday morning that it had called off XGM, the annual Experts Group Meeting previously slated to begin April 27. Last year’s XGM drew more than 9,000 attendees, and the company had been monitoring the coronavirus situation in order to decide whether to cancel.
The choice followed “careful consideration, and discussion with many,” Epic said in a statement. “Although this was a difficult decision, we believe it's the best option to keep our staff, customers, and communities healthy.
“We will miss seeing our guests at XGM this year, and are saddened that this change will impact the businesses in our community that help welcome and host the 9,000 guests who come to XGM. However, we felt that this decision was necessary to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The company's other large annual conference, the Users Group Meeting or UGM, is currently scheduled to proceed as planned in August.
Meanwhile, Epic employees continue to travel to hospitals across the country, though employees have been authorized to reschedule “non-essential” travel and seek replacements for “essential” travel.
An internal email shared with the Cap Times, sent at 11:25 a.m. on Friday, said that “per contact with experts this morning, we continue to limit (but not stop) travel, and identify which trips are essential to our customers. Through this process, we have canceled thousands of trips and moved to broader virtual support.”
Public Health Madison Dane County, which updated its travel recommendations on Thursday evening, recommends avoiding travel to “Level 2 and Level 3 countries with widespread illness” and to “states with community transmission.” As of 12 p.m. on Friday, one CDC map seems to label the entire U.S. as “sustained community spread,” while another state-by-state CDC map shows community transmission as “undetermined” or “N/A” for all states except Washington, California and New York.
“We would just ask people to avoid places that the CDC is classified as sustained community transmission, and recognize that there's still risk traveling anywhere that has undetermined community transmission,” Mattes said.
The Friday morning email instructed employees who are in or have traveled through California, Washington state or New York on or since March 12 to “return home and self-quarantine for 14 days.” Epic did not respond to emailed questions about its travel policies.
Some employees have been requesting such a policy for at least a week. One employee, who spoke with the Cap Times on the condition of anonymity, said they recently traveled to a state with confirmed community spread of the virus and repeatedly asked to work from home. The employee said each request was refused or ignored.
“I'm not showing any symptoms, but even if I'm just a carrier, that's bad enough,” the employee said in an email before the new policy was announced.
Meanwhile, the company is already looking ahead to the virus’s further spread. “We expect that the list of locations with required self-quarantine will grow,” the email said. “If you feel uncomfortable traveling to any location, we support your choice.”
One employee told the Cap Times, on condition of anonymity, that they believe many of the tasks for which employees are still traveling “could easily be done remotely with a little creativity (which Epic touts as a strength.)”
Another Friday morning internal email shared with the Cap Times told employees to come to campus if they can. “We will encounter unforeseen situations, and it’s our responsibility to support our customers as they respond to COVID-19. We need leaders to be present at Epic to help tackle what comes up.”
Employees have told the Cap Times that they believe their jobs could be done remotely and that they think working in person at the campus — where thousands work — is an unnecessary risk.
Epic seems to be hearing those same concerns: The Friday morning email informed employees that they may work from home from Monday, Mar. 16 to Friday, Mar. 27, “if you are not able to make it to campus” and “are able to complete your core work.”
“Recognize that there might be days you may be asked, or need, to come to Epic to accomplish important work.” The email also noted that “there are some roles that are not be able to work from home,” saying that area leads would follow up with instructions.
The Friday morning changes could be, in part, a result of employee pressure. On Thursday afternoon, employees began circulating a petition through the company’s internal communication platform. The petition, which has been shared with the Cap Times, called on Epic to “more strictly follow CDC guidelines around COVID-19.”
“I’ve been concerned about our lack of response to do what is in our ability to control the COVID-19 outbreak,” the petition read. “We are in the unique position to be a transmission vector between hospitals, and there’s plenty more we can do.”
The author said Epic should “stop traveling for implementation, allow our workforce to work remotely regardless of whether we are symptomatic (and) conduct training and conferences remotely.”
As of 12 p.m. on Friday, the petition had 527 signatures, according to an Epic employee.
