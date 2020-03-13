Epic cancels XGM and tells some employees to self-quarantine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some employees have been requesting such a policy for at least a week. One employee, who spoke with the Cap Times on the condition of anonymity, said they recently traveled to a state with confirmed community spread of the virus and repeatedly asked to work from home. The employee said each request was refused or ignored.

“I'm not showing any symptoms, but even if I'm just a carrier, that's bad enough,” the employee said in an email before the new policy was announced.

Meanwhile, the company is already looking ahead to the virus’s further spread. “We expect that the list of locations with required self-quarantine will grow,” the email said. “If you feel uncomfortable traveling to any location, we support your choice.”

One employee told the Cap Times, on condition of anonymity, that they believe many of the tasks for which employees are still traveling “could easily be done remotely with a little creativity (which Epic touts as a strength.)”

Another Friday morning internal email shared with the Cap Times told employees to come to campus if they can. “We will encounter unforeseen situations, and it’s our responsibility to support our customers as they respond to COVID-19. We need leaders to be present at Epic to help tackle what comes up.”