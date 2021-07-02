 Skip to main content
You want to help. But in most cases, the DNR says, leave fawns alone.
Fawn looking out

They may look helpless and scared. But fawns are also practicing survival mechanisms by staying still.

 JERRY DAVIS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

With more people getting outside for the long holiday weekend and with peak birth season of white-tail deer still underway, the state Department of Natural Resources is cautioning people to leave unaccompanied fawns alone.

White-tail deer give birth from April through July, though most fawns are born in June. For the first few weeks after birth, fawns are vulnerable to predators because they can't outrun a predator. But they're also not as helpless as they seem and in most cases should be left alone, according to the DNR.

When they feel threatened, fawns remain quiet, flatten themselves to the ground and hide in brush or grass. They're also born scent free and use their white-spotted pelts as camouflage, which helps keep them safe while their mothers leave them to forage for food.

Officers from the Wausau Police Department recently wrangled a deer that had crashed through the window of a local nursing home. The animal appeared to have some small cuts from the glass, but police were able to release her back into the wild without any further injury. Video provided by the Wausau Police Department.

Though a lone fawn lying eerily still can prompt a welling up of sympathy for people passing by, DNR Wildlife Biologist Jenna Fastner said that’s exactly what it should be doing to stay safe.

"Their spotted coats with no scent are really their best defense for those first few weeks up until they are fast enough to get away from predators and stay with the mom," she said.

Typically this time of year, the agency is flooded with calls from people worried they have stumbled across an abandoned fawn, Fastner said, mostly from more urban areas in southern Wisconsin where sightings are most frequent than in rural areas. 

Around this time of year, fawns can be strong enough to follow their mothers or even explore by themselves, although early and late bloomers mean it's normal to see some fawns walking on their own and others lying down alone.

Most deer rehabilitators have also reached their capacity for new fawn patients around the start of July, which makes knowing the difference between a fawn that's safe and one in need of help all the more important, Fastner said.

Fawn sleeping

A whitetail fawn uses white spots to camouflage in a green lawn.

"We have rehabilitators for those dire situations where there may have been an injury," she said. "But we don't want to be taking animals in that still have a mom, still have a very capable way of growing up in the outdoors."

The DNR advises people not to disturb a fawn lying alone that is not sick or injured. If you see one, experts say, you should quickly leave the area because the fawn's mother will not return if people are close by. People and pets can also give away a fawn's location to predators.

Abandonment is rare, but the DNR encourages people to call if a fawn has been alone for more than 24 hours or is crying consistently. 

"An animal's best chance of survival is its mom," Fastner said. "We just cannot replace how important that biological relationship is."

More guidance about how to approach a fawn or other baby animal found alone is available on the DNR's website. 

What to do if you find a fawn

  • If you find a fawn lying quietly in tall grass, brush or even your lawn, it is most likely safe. You may continue monitor the fawn from a distance, but its mother will return to feed and move it to a different location.
  • If a fawn is in an unsafe location, such as near a road, it’s appropriate to move the fawn back from the area several yards. Call the DNR and get their guidance on the situation. If you move the fawn, wear gloves and a facemask to protect the fawn's health, and consider your own safety when walking close to a road.
  • If a fawn appears visibly sick or injured, call the DNR or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for further guidanceVisit the DNR website for contact information for a county near you.

For more information on what to do if you find a fawn or another baby animal, visit the DNR website.

