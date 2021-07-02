You want to help. But in most cases, the DNR says, leave fawns alone.

Around this time of year, fawns can be strong enough to follow their mothers or even explore by themselves, although early and late bloomers mean it's normal to see some fawns walking on their own and others lying down alone.

Most deer rehabilitators have also reached their capacity for new fawn patients around the start of July, which makes knowing the difference between a fawn that's safe and one in need of help all the more important, Fastner said.

"We have rehabilitators for those dire situations where there may have been an injury," she said. "But we don't want to be taking animals in that still have a mom, still have a very capable way of growing up in the outdoors."

The DNR advises people not to disturb a fawn lying alone that is not sick or injured. If you see one, experts say, you should quickly leave the area because the fawn's mother will not return if people are close by. People and pets can also give away a fawn's location to predators.

Abandonment is rare, but the DNR encourages people to call if a fawn has been alone for more than 24 hours or is crying consistently.

"An animal's best chance of survival is its mom," Fastner said. "We just cannot replace how important that biological relationship is."

More guidance about how to approach a fawn or other baby animal found alone is available on the DNR's website.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.